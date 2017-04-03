Why Harry Styles’ Solo Debut Will Easily Be The Most Impactful Of The 1D Guys [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kendi Banks and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Harry Styles’ solo debut is just around the corner. In less than one week, on April 7, the world will finally get to hear his first solo song, entitled, “Sign Of The Times.” Despite the fact that his former bandmates, (including ex-member Zayn Malik) beat him to the punch as far as launching their solo careers, Harry Styles’ solo debut will likely be the most impactful of them all.

Even though One Direction had no designated lead singer, it’s clear that Harry Styles was marketed as the frontman of the group. He was also accepted as such by their legions of fans. Between his mane of tangled curls, his deep, monotonous speaking voice, and his even deeper dimples, their fans were completely enamored by the then-British teen.

That’s before you even accounted for his musical talent. One Direction rarely gets the musical recognition they deserve, but the group is made up five incredibly talented singers. Most people who actually gave the group a chance agreed that, though One Direction was a manufactured pop band (who at times released sub-par music) all of the members were musically gifted. That said, there has always been something special about Harry Styles’ husky singing voice.

Of course, it’s not a competition and, if you ask much of One Direction’s fanbase, the last thing they want is someone pitting the guys against each other. But it cannot be denied that Harry Styles has a spark that the other members just do not.

SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 // A post shared by @harrystyles on Mar 31, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Zayn Malik achieved great numbers with his solo debut, Mind Of Mine, but he failed to deliver when it came to his live performances, citing anxiety as the reason. That’s a problem Harry Styles likely will not have. He was easily the most charismatic member on and off of the stage.

From the beginning, One Direction shied away from following the boyband tradition of executing choreographed dance moves, leaving the members often standing in one spot or jumping around on their mid-up tempo tracks. Since the band was marketed as five average teen boys, it worked for them. Still, Harry Styles always took things one step further. He worked every inch of the stage and made every performance an experience, whether he was telling jokes in between songs, or just making the audience feel they had known him for years.

That’s another thing. He doesn’t seem like he’s weighed down by his massive fame. Unlike Zayn Malik who, on numerous occasions spoke about his disdain for the group that thrust him into superstardom, Harry Styles has taken everything in stride.

In the November 2016 issue of Another Man Magazine, in an interview conducted by Paul McCartney as a precursor to his solo career, Harry Styles seemed highly optimistic that there was more in One Direction’s future.

“I would never say we’ll never do anything again, but it’s good for us to be exploring different things. Maybe at some point everyone will want to do something again, but it’s better if it happens naturally. Like, ‘Hey, we all really want to do something again.’ If that were to happen it would be amazing. I would never rule that out. It’s the most important, greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, being in that band.”

Later on in the interview, Styles added that though he’s ready to try new things, he’s fully content with the things that he accomplished during his time in the band.

“The nice thing for me is that I’m not coming away from the band feeling like I wasn’t able to do what I wanted to do. I loved it and it was what I wanted but I’m enjoying writing at the moment; trying new things,” he explained. “I’ve been asking myself, ‘What do I want to say?'”

Statements like that have kept Harry in much of the One Direction fan’s good graces. As of this time, he’s still the most followed member on all of their social media channels. His loyal fans stick to his every word, even when they’re not exactly sure what he’s talking about in his cryptic Tweets and social media posts.

After months of flying under the radar, Harry Styles sent social media into a tizzy last Fall, when he posted three white squares to Instagram last year, signaling the beginning of a new era. And again, last week when he posted yet another theme break, to generate buzz for his new single. If his fanbase shows up for him, and if it’s clear that Harry Style’s solo debut will blow the other member’s out of the water. And if social media is any indication, they’re still just as dedicated as when Harry was merely one face out of five.

I can't wait to see my grandchildren complain about not living in the same era as Harry Styles while I laugh and cry at the same time — naro (@larryareathome) April 2, 2017

This doesn’t mean that the other members won’t find success (some of them already have), but only one can be the best. Harry Styles claimed that title while in One Direction, and all signs are pointing towards him reclaiming it, once his solo single launches.

Tell us, what do you think about Harry Style’s impending solo debut? Do you believe that it will be more impactful than his One Direction band mates? You can let us know in the comment section, below.

[Featured Image by Neill Stringer/Getty Images]