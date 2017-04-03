‘Destiny 2’ Trailer Shows New Life, But Will Bungie Satisfy The Hype? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bryan Star and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Fans have been boarding the hype train since Destiny 2 had its trailer released.

For years, Destiny has introduced formulas that have garnered much attention from new and veteran players alike. While Bungie has had to improve on quite a few features, it’s safe to say that the game is far better than what it once was. While some would argue for the return of “Dinklebot,” the overall reception to new raids and strikes has been positive.

The question remains: Is Destiny 2 going to live up to the expectations of its players?

The trailers have shown us that the story is going to be epic. We have a new main enemy named Ghaul, who looks to tower over the Guardians and hold his own in combat. His subordinates, who appear to be Cabal in anatomy, are no doubt going to be a pain to take down. We’re even going to be fighting in The Last City, stronghold and safe haven for those who would seek shelter from the alien hordes.

According to a report by PlayStation Universe, there are already leaks that suggest cosmetic Destiny character transfers and downloadable content schedules. Bungie promised characters that would remain over a span of 10 years. The ability to transfer your character’s appearance is a technical fulfillment to that promise, but we already know that our “stuff” is going to be done away with. Cayde 6, Exo Hunter voiced by Nathan Fillion, made sure to let us know that our gear was destroyed. Hiding it behind humorous dialogue, fans are all but sure that our efforts in the first expansions will amount to nothing.

Hopefully, Bungie has measures in place to ensure that such a gaming tragedy won’t go without compensation or reward. After all, the game of chance that players must go through with every exotic drop should warrant some sort of reward. The leak suggests that players will be able to get into the “real meat and action” in Destiny 2 much sooner than with its former installment. Could Bungie be preparing us for a more intense setting of pace for Destiny 2 players? One can only hope so.

In a report by The Verge, it’s been confirmed that Destiny 2 will also be coming to PC. This is a move in the right direction, offering a new platform for gamers to pursue. While both the XBox One and PlayStation 4 ports have given Bungie a great level of success, PC players will surely flock to a game as promising as Destiny 2. If Bungie plays their cards right, we may even be looking at opportunities for the fans to push innovation or creativity in the form of feedback. Games like Skyrim and Fallout 4 come to mind. While things like mods or hacks will be kept at bay, a game with this much hype should be expanded upon.

Of course, Bungie has goodies waiting for those who pre-order the game. The greatest perk will be the ability to get into the game’s Beta phase, granting players early experience with Destiny 2 and what we can expect. There’s also swag included for those whose purchase will be the Collector’s Edition.

Destiny 2 is slated for a September 8 release, and Bungie has made it known that we’ll be seeing gameplay on May 18. If you’re a new or returning player, this is the perfect time to get back into Destiny and see the future of Bungie’s latest for yourself.

How do you feel about the trailers of Destiny 2 so far? Do you believe that the game will perform better than its former installment at launch? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Bungie]