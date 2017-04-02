Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj Net Worth, And Their Fairly Compromising Situation [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Elizabeth Gail and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose are two great entertainers and highly accomplished in their respective careers. On to their net worth, Nicki Minaj has a net worth of about $75 million dollars, while Amber Rose has a net worth of $12 million, although this is steadily climbing given the fame and influence her show, The Amber Rose Show, has earned her.

The two also have striking similarities as far as character traits are concerned, with both being very independent minded and generally go-getters. However, according to their revelations, men generally seem to be afraid of them, making it hard to maintain strong relationships. The following was Nicki Minaj’s expletive-filled rant last year in relation to this at Tidal X:1015 concert in Brooklyn.

“Cause you n***as are so f***ing weak, y’all got the audacity to be intimidated by the bad motherf***ing queen and get your motherf***ing feelings hurt… But it’s O-motherf***ing-K, because Barack needed a Michelle, b**ch, and Bill needed a motherf***ing Hillary, b***h. You better pray to God you don’t get stuck with a motherf**king Melania. You n***as want brainless b***hes? To stroke your motherf***ing egos? Well, f**k you, n***as!”

This is as reported by the Fader. She unfortunately dragged Donald Trump’s wife into this, but she made her point nonetheless. At the time, she was dating Meek Mill, but the two broke up in January this year. She confirmed the breakup with a tweet stating that she was officially single and focussing on her work. And at Drake’s “Boy Meets World” tour in Paris, Nicki Minaj offered the following advice to the ladies in attendance.

“I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams. Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf##king way… You are important, and if a ni**a don’t know how to treat you, he got to get the f**k out your motherfu##ing life.”

This is as reported by All Hiphop. That said, Minaj had previously stated in 2014 that her biggest fear was that she would be so engrossed in her work that she would forget about her personal life. This was during an interview with Complex. The following was her response when asked about her greatest fear.

“That I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. I have definitely put off the wife thing because I don’t want people in my business. I’d rather not do anything that’s going to be on paper but I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head. By the fifth album, I will have walked down the aisle and I will at least be on baby number one, possibly baby number two. [Laughs.] And have $500 million.”

Well, the good news is that Nicki Minaj has yet to reach her fifth album, with her third being The Pinkprint, which was released in December 2014. As for Amber Rose, she has on several occasions highlighted the dating issues she faces as a successful, strong-willed woman. Last year, she talked about it on her show, stating that men were petrified of her. The following was her revelation.

“Listen, Kandi — men are so scared of me. I literally will go out on a date, and a guy’s like this [holds up her trembling hand], shaking. They’re f**king scared of me — they’re terrified of me.”

Well, it is no secret that Amber Rose And Nicki Minaj are two highly successful women in their fields. And according to their statements, men seem to be scared of them. Is this a case of too much of something? Well according to a report by Psychology Today, many men find smart and generally more successful women, attractive at a distance, but less attractive physically and emotionally when in close contact. Do you agree with this? Please offer your comments below.

