WWE WrestleMania 33: Five Bold Predictions [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Stephen Forsha and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

WWE WrestleMania is here and with the pre-show beginning first on the WWE Network, then followed by the actual WrestleMania event kicking off at 7 p.m. ET, the excitement is in the air all around the world for pro wrestling and sports entertainment fans as this could be the biggest WrestleMania event ever.

It is still unknown what the main event of WrestleMania 33 will be as it could be the WWE Championship match between champion Bray Wyatt vs. challenger Randy Orton from Smackdown Live. Another possible main event match could be WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg vs. challenger Brock Lesnar from Monday Night Raw. There is also the match between The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns that has drawn much attention headed into WerestleMania 33.

Any of those matches could close the show at WrestleMania 33, but the match that is most deserving is Wyatt vs. Orton for the WWE Championship. That in my opinion has the potential to be the best overall match of the night. Plus that match is for the true WWE championship in the grand scheme of the company.

Besides those three matches, there is a lot to look forward to at WrestleMania 33, including the United States Championship match between champion Chris Jericho and challenger Kevin Owens, as their feud is most likely coming to a close. There is also AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon where anything is possible to happen when McMahon is on the card at WrestleMania. There is also the “non-sanctioned” match between Triple H and Seth Rollins. That contest is the most mysterious of all, because none of us know the true health of Rollins entering WrestleMania, and how that will play out.

Those matches an many more, including the Raw Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and WWE Raw Women’s champion Bailey are sure to bring excitement to WWE WrestleMania 33 as well.

As the biggest event of the year is finally taking place Sunday night, here are “5 Bold Predictions” for the “Ultimate Thrill Ride” otherwise known as WrestleMania.

• A New WWE Universal Champion Will Be Crowned: The longer the wait for this match the more it seems that this will finally be the time Brock Lesnar takes down Bill Goldberg, and in the process wins the WWE Universal Championship. Here is the kicker… on Monday Night Raw the following night don’t be surprised to see Finn Baylor challenge and win back the WWE Universal championship he has to forfeit after he was injured.

• The Raw Tag Team Champions Will Stay The Same: Though Matt and Jeff Hardy have been rumored to be returning to the WWE sometime soon, it will not be at WrestleMania 33 though I hope I’m wrong with this prediction. That said, speaking of great tag teams, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will retain their Raw Tag Team Championship, and in the process show why they are the best tag team in the WWE today.

• The Rise Of Baron Corbin Really Begins: Not only will former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Baron Corbin win the WWE Intercontinental Championship in his WrestleMania match vs. Dean Ambrose, but it will kickstart his rise to the top of Smackdown Live. He would be a perfect opponent for whomever leaves WrestleMania as the WWE champion.

• The Worst Match of WrestleMania 33 Will Be: The mixed tag team match between John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse just doesn’t do much for me at all. This match seems too forced, and though the promos for the match have been entertaining and intense at times, I’m just not expecting much from this contest.

• Brock Lesnar Will Finally Defeat Bill Goldberg: There is a good possibility I could be 100-percent wrong on this, but Lesnar needs to win this match for the reason he’s yet to defeat Bill Goldberg in a WWE ring. Though the ultimate moment for the end of WrestleMania is a final celebration for Goldberg at the biggest stage of them all, that can still happen and Lesnar still win the Universal Championship.

With WWE WrestleMania anything can happen, and that is what makes this event so great. Even people who aren’t fans of sports entertainment know what WrestleMania is, as it has become a very special event each year. A lot is going to happen Sunday night, and fans of the WWE should enjoy the moment and let’s see what predictions occur in a few short hours.

[Featured Image by the Associated Press/AP Images]