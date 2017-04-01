Is The Mandela Effect Caused By CERN Or Is There No Cause For Concern? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Mandela Effect is a recently discovered phenomenon, first explored by Fiona Broome, who, starting in 2010, kept an online journal which at times hypothesizes about an alternate reality. Is it possible this phenomenon is related to some CERN project or a project conducted by a similar group of scientists?

Fiona Broome defines The Mandela Effect in her own words on her journal-style website The Mandela Effect.

“The “Mandela Effect” is what happens when someone has a clear memory of something that never happened in this reality. Many of us — mostly total strangers — remember several of the exact same events with the exact same details. However, our memories are different from what’s in history books, newspaper archives, and so on. This isn’t a conspiracy, and we’re not talking about “false memories.”

It needs to be explained that the Mandella Effect is about a collective memory. A large percentage of people have certain memories yet there is a lot of evidence they are mistaken about what they remember. It is a catch 22 because a lot of people remember things a certain way, and yet, history books, and other historical reference materials disagree.

The Mandela Effect was named after Nelson Mandela an African political leader who was imprisoned. Many people remember Mandela’s death in the 1980’s but in fact, Nelson Mandela died on December 5, 2013, according to BuzzFeed.

Other widely held memories that illustrate The Mandela Effect are listed in Buzz Feed.

Was Oscar Mayer ever spelled, Oscar Meyer?

There was a show called Sex In The City when in fact the show was called Sex and The City.

The last line of Queen’s “We Are The Champions is remembered to be “of the World” apparently not, though.

The Monopoly Man is remembered with a monocle, but he allegedly never had one.

Apparently that Sinbad movie where he played a genie never happened.

The Mandela Effect is a theoretical observation of a phenomenon, not any sort of dogma according to Fiona Broome. There are many theories out there to attempt to explain the phenomenon, and plenty of skeptics attempting to explain it away, at this point, no one knows what has caused it, it’s just an unexplained phenomenon.

Fiona Broome seems to prefer the idea that there are alternate realities that people can slip in and out of as if our timeline is broken into some sort of set of parallel universes. Her website The Mandela Effect proposes the alternate realities.

“This site has been based in, ‘Okay, what if alternate memories are mostly accurate? What if alternate realities exist, and we can interact with them? Then what…?'”

The Mandela Effect has been explained in a way that attributes the phenomenon to scientific exploration and experimentation, which in the case of the video below, alleges to have saved humanity. The slightly alternative CERN type theory described in the video could be considered a conspiracy theory.

The CERN theory is just one of the many ideas that have been thrown around to explain The Mandela Effect. CERN is also known as the European Laboratory for Particle Physics. CERN is a highly reputable group of cutting edge scientists. Here is a paragraph from their own site, explaining what CERN is about.

“At CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, physicists and engineers are probing the fundamental structure of the universe. They use the world’s largest and most complex scientific instruments to study the basic constituents of matter – the fundamental particles. The particles are made to collide together at close to the speed of light.”

Loosely the CERN theory as it relates to The Mandela Effect would not have to be about CERN specifically, it is just the theory that some past, present, or future event, caused by advanced scientific experimentation, led to the fracturing of space-time into alternate realities. CERN is just a well-known example of a cutting edge scientific facility. However, even if alternative realities exist there is always the possibility that they always have and it is a natural phenomenon.

The Mandela Effect theory has not in any way proven that there are alternative realities. Many people have proposed perfectly logical explanations for the Mandela theory, including Snopes controversial conclusion that it all adds up to the faulty mechanization of the mind itself.

“The Glitch Is in Your Memory, Not the Matrix”

There could, of course, be any number of reasons for these group memories. Some might be caused by faulty or ambiguous news reporting. Typographical errors or even common misconceptions could have been communicated to others and spread. Overall, though, there does seem to be a phenomenon that is hard to just ignore.

The Mandela Effect could be related to Elizabeth Loftus’ Misinformation Effect according to News.

“The misinformation effect refers to the impairment in memory for the past that arises after exposure to misleading information.”

Perhaps The Mandela Effect could be caused by some sort of conspiracy to spread misinformation, or perhaps a deliberate test of people’s willingness to accept new information, over previously held ideas. If so it would have to have taken place over a very long period of time. Who would do that?

Fiona Broome, in line with the idea of a social experiment of some type, reported in her journal that she had allegedly been asked to stop her study of The Mandela Effect by individuals claiming to be involved in such experiments. Here is the quote from her website.

“In addition, around April 2016, I was more-or-less asked to stop discussing the Mandela Effect topic. The general message was: my articles & conversations might be influencing the outcome of experiments that were at a critical point. Even if those contacting me seemed official/credible — and I wasn’t sure that they were — those requests sounded… odd. Illogical. To be honest, I’m still skeptical of that request.”

Perhaps The Mandela Effect might even be the human mind’s reaction to change. The world is changing fast and people could be having some difficulty with that, that might cause a breakdown of memories, but if so, why would people remember things the same way.

The Mandela Effect has captured the imaginations of many people who have come up with numerous theories to explain the strange phenomenon. Perhaps that use of the imagination could be a benefit, even if The Mandela Effect has another more down to earth explanation. It is interesting to ponder these kinds of theories, and probably a good exercise for the mind.

The Mandela Effect is a phenomenon to be studied. The CERN theory isn’t necessarily about CERN, but simply a possibility that some scientific advancement has fractured the timeline. Various conspiracy theories consider numerous potential explanations, and isn’t that interesting and fun?

There is no scientific proof of the Mandela Effect. It is a phenomenon noticed by a growing group of people, who believe they have seen a strong pattern in their memories, vs. recorded history.

The Mandela Effect is an unexplained phenomenon, which hasn’t been fully proven to exist, but it is fertile ground for exercising human logic, curiosity, problem-solving, and imagination.

