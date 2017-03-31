Why I Write About Selena Quintanilla’s Death Every Single Year [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jonathan Brown and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

We should not be talking about Selena Quintanilla’s death today.

In fact, we shouldn’t be talking about her at all and to be honest, I shouldn’t even know about her at all. Truth be told. I think I’d be okay had I never known who she was — I mean, I wouldn’t be as awesome as I am now, sure, partially thanks to the late Tejano leyenda (that’s “legend,” for those who don’t talk the talk), but still, I’d get by alright, I think.

And yet hear I am, once again reminding everyone with access to the internet that Selena Quintanilla, or Selena Quintanilla-Perez, if you will, died on this day, 22 years ago, at the was-God-blinking-or-something age of 23 — and I absolutely hate doing it.

It makes my heart hurt to type out those words, which is crazy, because as I said before, I truly should have no idea who she was, what she did, or why either of those things were as culturally and universally significant then as they are in this very heartbreaking now that we reside in.

Like a huge section of her fans, I only came to know of the effervescent, pizza-loving, immensely talented Selena Quintanilla-Perez on the day of her death: March 31, 1995. It was a day I’ll never forget, even though I had no previous attachment to anything she did before that moment in time. Isn’t that insane; how so many only connected so strongly to another being in the world on the day that they departed it?

Anyway, like most of you, I was watching TV that afternoon, when the show was interrupted by a breaking news report: “The singer Selena, a performer many Mexican music lovers referred to as the ‘Mexican Madonna,’ has been shot and killed outside of a Corpus Christi, TX. hotel” — and you guys know the rest.

You lived through it, just as I did. And just like a lot of you, my life was forever changed in that moment. The clips that they showed of her flawless performances, the gorgeous pictures of her beaming smile that you could never, ever forget, the spectacular outfits that only she could wear (despite once again, not actually knowing who Selena Quintanilla-Perez truly was at that moment), her love of family, her love of her husband, her Grammy win, her wit, her wonder, her.

Selena forever became a major part of me on that day, whether I realized it at that time or not, and 22 years later, I still carry her with me in nearly everything that I do. For example, I actually write partially due to her influence, in the sense that had I not decided to give her Spanish songs from the Dreaming of You album — because of course that was the first Selena album I ever purchased — a try, I never would’ve known that listening to something a little bit different than the norm was okay, that I didn’t need to follow the road that my Bronx environment had set up for me even through music, that I could ultimately follow my dream of being an entertainment news writer because Selena had once followed her dreams and eventually got to work on something she wanted so very badly: Crossover success.

Yeah, my mind works a little queerly, I admit, but that’s cool, too. Because Selena, that’s why.

But I also guess that’s why since the start of my decision to turn my hobby of commenting on celebrity news articles into actually being the writer of those types of articles five years ago, I find myself writing about the death of Selena Quintanilla every single year on the day that she died — obviously not for the reminder of the act itself, but for the person we all lost that day, no matter how well anyone knew her before that point.

If there is a single minutiae of something positive to take away from what occurred to Selena Quintanilla on March 31, 1995, it’s that on April 1, 1995, her legacy began — and we, all of us who fell in love with the “I Could Fall In Love” singer either before or after that song hit the airwaves, are the ones who are making it happen. Us. We do that; our collective admiration, appreciation, and adoration of the late, but always great Selena Quintanilla have refused to truly let her perish. We won’t stand for it!

Every single year, be it in sadness or in celebration, we honor the many gifts, musically or otherwise, that Selena Quintanilla was born with on April 16, 1971, and continue to use them in ways that keep her career on the path to legendary status more than two decades after her tragic passing.

How else do you explain her successful and constantly out-of-stock MAC Cosmetics line, her visited-by-the-thousands-daily Madame Tussaud’s wax figure, and her upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame all being actual things that exist in this day and age without her actually being here to push for them?

And no, before anyone even thinks of going there, it’s not her family making the call — they ultimately have the rights to her name and what its attached to, sure, but consumer demand is always greater than familial ties when it comes to things of this nature. We have to want them more than a person with a personal stake does, and we did and voila, “Selena sigue aqui!”

Without our memories of her; but most especially, the saddest one of them all, Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s death on March 31, 1995, would’ve actually been the death of Selena Quintanilla-Perez. No makeup, no wax figure, no star, no continued shine, and that surely would’ve been a lot worse than the minor pang I feel every single time this date rolls around, and I find myself once again writing about the death of Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

I realized a while back that I do this to keep her alive not just for myself; someone who didn’t have the chance to really appreciate her when she was still was alive, but for those who will come after me and tell you the very same thing 22 years from now.

Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez was shot to death by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, 22 years ago on this day, March 31, 1995. However, thanks to us, that’s just part of an ongoing life story. See you next year.

