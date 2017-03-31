Will Melania Trump Take Rosie O’Donnell’s Advice And Leave President Trump? It’s Not Likely [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chrissie Williams and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Rosie O’Donnell refuses to let go of her feud with Donald Trump. However, this time, she targeted Melania in her beef with the POTUS.

According to Us Weekly, Rosie responded to one of Melania Trump’s tweets by urging her to take her 11-year-old son, Barron, and “flee” Donald Trump.

The Birth Of The Feud

O’Donnell has been in a decade-long feud with the real estate mogul-turned-president. Her feud with Trump only intensified when Rosie shared her concerns that Barron Trump could have autism.

In Rosie’s defense, she used a YouTube video as her reference and seemed to be genuinely concerned about Melania’s son. O’Donnell felt that if Barron did have autism, something the Trumps denied, it could be a good thing for the autism community.

The Trumps prepared to sue the YouTuber if he didn’t take the video down and issue Melania and Barron an apology. Of course, he gave a heartfelt apology and tried to explain that he wasn’t trying to be mean or rude — he was just concerned.

Rosie Urges Melania To “Flee” Donald Trump

“I urge you to not be afraid to fail — as failure will never have the power to define you, as long as you learn from it,” Melania posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

"I urge you to not be afraid to fail – as failure will never have the power to define you, as long as you learn from it." –@FLOTUS — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 29, 2017

Rosie couldn’t help herself she had to respond.

“Which is y u need to divorce him,” O’Donnell replied.

“Take ur son n parents and FLEE.”

@FLOTUS – which is y u need to divorce him – take ur son n parents and FLEE — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 29, 2017

Donald Trashed O’Donnell During His 2016 Campaign

The birth of Rosie’s feud with Donald Trump began in 2006 when O’Donnell made a series of rude comments about the Miss USA pageant on The View.

Trump has not shied about from dragging Rosie’s name through the mud either. Last year, the 70-year-old called O’Donnell a “loser,” “slob,” and “unattractive” during a debate, according to New York Daily News.

The rarely-seen first lady, who still lives in New York City with her son, posted to Twitter as part of her speech for the International Women of Courage award, which honored 12 women at the State Department on March 29.

It was Trump’s first on-camera speech since Donald was inaugurated two months ago. In her 10-minute speech, Melania did not mention her husband or the possible legal issues his administration is currently facing.

We must continually reaffirm our American values as we join w the international community to make our world safer! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 29, 2017

“We must continue to fight injustice in all its forms, in whatever scale or shape it takes in our lives,” Mrs. Trump said.

“Together, we must declare that the era of allowing brutality against women and children is over, while affirming that the time for empowering women around the world is now. For wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished with them.”

Will Melania Leave?

Melania has been the subject of many rumors that claimed the first lady is struggling with the new reality of her new role. A source close to Trump stated that Melania isn’t happy with her life since Donald won the election. However, she isn’t sure what to do to change her circumstances.

Celebrated #InternationalWomensDay in the White House with incredible women pic.twitter.com/7l1I6pcdqf — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2017

That’s where Rosie’s suggestion hits home for many Americans. She urged Melania to leave Donald with her son and never look back. But would Mrs. Trump ever consider leaving Donald, even if things were extremely volatile between them?

As much as the public would praise her to be brave enough to leave Trump, it is unlikely. She claims that her marriage “is solid.”

If Melania didn’t leave Donald through the Trump University fraud, she probably isn’t leaving now. Then there were the alleged rape allegations last year, and she still stood behind him, claiming they were “completely false.”

It’s pretty safe to say that Melania Trump isn’t going to give any thought to Rosie O’Donnell’s plea for her to leave Donald. Will the presidency tear the Trumps’ marriage apart? We’ll have to wait and see how it pans out over the next 199 weeks.

Are you surprised by Rosie O’Donnell’s plea to Melania to leave President Trump?

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]