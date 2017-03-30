Mike Pence’s Wife Shouldn’t Find Comfort In Billy Graham Rule [Opinion]

As with any insight into the personal life of a presidential cabinet, the revelation that Mike Pence follows the Billy Graham rule when he’s not with his wife has split the nation in two.

The rule in question was made popular by Billy when he was the face of Evangelical Christianity from 1949 up until a few years ago when he officially retired. Graham and a group of other evangelists chose not to eat, drink or otherwise meet with women privately in order to avoid any questionable contact, or the appearance of questionable contact, with females other than one’s wife.

@hannahw_96 one TV evangelist after another was caught having illicit affairs. Billy Graham’s rule was not designed to keep him away from women, — Andrew Graystone (@AndrewGraystone) March 30, 2017

In a recent piece about Mike and Karen Pence’s marriage published by The Hill, there is one brief reference to the couple’s decision to follow something like the Billy Graham rule. Additionally, the vice-president will not attend any event where alcohol is served without his wife by his side.

First, let’s try to the de-contextualize the Billy rule from the Pences themselves, a couple that already represents sexist public policy and regressive conservative values to a large portion of the population. Imagine the Graham tradition outside of Christian values, perhaps a Bernie Sanders-voting friend of yours at an atheist book club revealing to the group that this is what her/his husband/wife does on business trips, you know, just to keep her/his jealousy and his/her libido in check.

How secure does that make your feel in your friend’s marriage, or more specifically in their husband or wife? Whether a spouse is a gambling addict or a serial abandoner of wet towels, there are undoubtedly a few things in every relationship that require constant oversight. In the case of things like gambling or drug addiction, these issues will eventually break even the strongest of loves. In the case of the latter, a small personality change — either to stop caring about wet towels or to stop leaving them out — has to occur in one person or the other.

How does the Billy Graham rule fit into this example? Well, in this case, Mike Pence could be at one extreme or another. He could be a sex addict who can’t be trusted alone with another woman other than his wife. He could be a man whose mere love for his spouse can’t arouse enough self-control inside of him to avoid being unfaithful to her. If that’s the case, dinners and glasses of wine should be the last of Karen’s worries. Her husband has a problem with seeing women as sexual objects, and being unable to turn off those desires in a professional context.

On the other hand, Mike could be taking a note from Billy simply because he can’t seem to remember to pick up his wet towels. As much as he might know it drives his spouse crazy, it just isn’t part of Pence’s nature to keep an eye on them. He might catch himself sometimes, or even most of the time, but once in a while he’s going to let one go astray on accident. In this case, he might find a female colleague attractive on a date, or even make a borderline inappropriate comment. Or receive one, and not hurry along an exit.

The differences between these two scenarios is that the latter does not require a Billy Graham rule. It doesn’t limit contact with an entire 50 percent of the population because you can’t control yourself. Not being able to stay faithful to a spouse that you love represents an underlying problem with yourself, and, perhaps even, your marriage. But you wouldn’t let an alcoholic go into a bar, would you? You wouldn’t let a pedophile go take a swim in the kiddie pool? No, because, again, these people are addicts to something that harms themselves and the people around them. Addiction, by definition, insinuates that someone is not able to control their urges like those of a normal person. It was a charge levied against both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s husband dozens of times during the 2016 election, specifically when it came to their actions when they were alone with women.

Telling that the same men who brag about sticking to “the Billy Graham rule” shrug off Trump’s bragging about sexual assault as NBD. — Rachel Held Evans (@rachelheldevans) March 30, 2017

A extremely well-written piece at The Atlantic by Andrew Exum remarked that he didn’t know when humanity stopped agreeing that “men and women are frail creatures who, when left to their own devices, often fail to do the right thing morally.” Exum, a Calvinist, defends the right of every couple to decide on their own terms for their relationship, but even he admits that Billy’s regulations are no longer fitting for today’s world, where women make up around 47 percent of the total workforce in the U.S. Even within the church, Exum admits that Graham’s guidelines are exclusionary to the point where it makes it harder for women to practice their own faith.

Jesus did not abide by the “Billy Graham rule” when He met with the woman at the well; just Him & her alone, having a conversation. — Jory Micah (@jorymicah) March 30, 2017

In the blowout over the Mike Pence wife controversy, several religious and conservative bloggers have tried to characterize the Billy Graham rule as though it were something cute. How precious that these two people love each other so much that they will inconvenience scores of professional women to make sure their vows are kept. This excuse would still be sexist if it was, say, Don Draper at an ad agency, but we’re talking about the vice-president of the United States of America. It’s unacceptable that a man in such a high position of power should be able to exclude the already minuscule number of female employees in the federal government because he’s unable to control himself. There’s one place a person like that should, indeed, keep themselves away from: The White House.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]