EW’s ‘Buffy’ Reunion: Five Major Show Players Who Were Seemingly Snubbed [Opinion]

As painstakingly heartbreaking as it is to admit, I have to say that Entertainment Weekly‘s recent reunion of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast left me feeling somewhat… restless.

Along with appearing to purposely omit actor Nicholas Brendon from the first images teased from the upcoming 20th anniversary tribute issue of the iconic TV series, which was mentioned here on the Inquisitr this past Wednesday, there were several other integral actors/characters related to the supernatural, Sunnydale, CA. super-heroine who were either unavailable (such as Anthony Stewart Head, who portrayed Buffy’s watcher, Rupert Giles) or otherwise grossly brushed aside (more on that later).

While the matter can never be fully rectified — not without the help of The Powers That Be, anyway — allow me to, at the very least, give proper mention to five seminal Buffy stars who deserved to be at the reunion just as much as anyone else.

5. Danny Strong (Jonathan Levinson, 28 episodes)

A minor character who ultimately went on to have a critically-lauded Season 4 episode centered around him (the surprisingly touching “Superstar”), the meek Jonathan Levinson was never that close to any of the main Scooby Gang, but knew just enough to occasionally find himself in the mix of their life-saving plans, usually as some sort of red herring, such as in the temporarily banned “Earshot,” and later on as a member of the semi-villainous Trio of Season 6 who wasn’t actually villainous at all.

His shocking death at the hands of ghostly-influenced Andrew in Season 7’s “Conversations With Dead People,” followed what was probably one of the most bittersweet moments in Buffy history as he finally realizes who he’s meant to be in the crazy, demon-laden world that surrounds him (“I want to help people,” he wistfully says), only to find himself literally stabbed in the back moments later by one of his closest confidantes.

4. Mercedes McNab (Harmony Kendall; 16 Buffy episodes, 17 Angel episodes)

Like Jonathan, it was probably never intended for the brash yet bubbly Harmony Kendall, one of Cordelia’s former lackeys, to be as memorable as she was but McNab, an accomplished character actress most remembered outside of the Joss Whedon entity as the brash yet bubbly Amanda whom Wednesday mentally tortures in Addams Family Values, made it work well enough to have her eventual bloodsucker of a character resurrected for several episodes of Angel, and again for the Season 8 Buffy comic series.

3. Bianca Lawson (Kendra Young, 3 episodes)

The first-ever slayer of color to be seen on-screen in Season 2, West Indian fighter Kendra Young wasn’t really notable in the physical or emotional sense (all of her scenes, including her death, wouldn’t even add up to half the run time of a normal Buffy episode), but from a representational perspective, she was definitely one of the most important characters to ever be created for the “Whedonverse”.

Not to mention, her death at the literal hands of Drusilla (Juliet Landau) — Kendra’s, not Lawson, who is still alive and well at 38-going-on-21 (does she ever age, by the way?) opened up the door for the next slayer, Faith, to enter the staking field.

Speaking of…

2. Eliza Dushku (Faith Lehane; 20 Buffy episodes, 7 Angel episodes)

A Buffy reunion without the inclusion of the memorable actress who brought wild-child, “five-by-five” spouting Faith to life is not right at all. Even worse, she wasn’t even asked — and yes, there’s proof of this.

When inquired by a fan on Twitter as to why she wasn’t involved in the 20th anniversary photo shoot, Dushku, who padded her post-Buffy resume with roles in the first Bring It On movie and another supernaturally-themed TV series, FOX’s Tru Calling, offered up the surprising reply that EW editors didn’t see her as a “regular cast member” and therefore, she was left out.

It’s even worse when you realize that Alexis Denisof, who appeared in only nine episodes of the 144 that make up the Buffy series, was invited. That’s a real problem, people.

1. Anthony Stewart Head (Rupert Giles, 122 Buffy episodes, 1 Angel episode — voice only)

‘Nuff said.

In all truth, there are quite a few other Buffy alums who didn’t even receive as much of a written mention (Marc Blucas as Buffy’s college beau, Riley, and the aforementioned Juliet Landau also come to mind), but what do you all think? Was there anyone else who should’ve been included in the Buffy reunion? Vent away in the comments and always remember, if the apocalypse comes (or if EW corrects their many mistakes), beep me!

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]