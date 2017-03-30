What Coffee Shop Puts A Hole-Punch Through Trump’s Head On A Loyalty Card? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Punching a hole through Donald Trump’s head is what a loyal customer at a Pennsylvania coffee shop is subjected to when buying their first cup of coffee. With each cup of coffee they buy after that they get to watch the coffee shop staff pierce the heads of Bill O’Reilly, Ann Coulter, Rick Santorum, Mike Pence, Martin Shkreli, Pat Robertson, Rush Limbaugh, Ted Cruz and Mike Hucabee. After all of these heads have holes punched in them, you get a free cup of coffee.

There is no mistaking the intended theme behind what they are doing with this hole-punch card, as the co-owner was very forthcoming when explaining the design. Nick Miller, who is one of the co-owners, explains how “the cards are designed to look like a shot in the head when the card is punched.” Is that really a responsible thing to say or joke about?

Since the news has gone viral of Donald Trump’s head being one of the icons on this the card, the owners of the Black Forge Coffeehouse have been targeted with backlash, reports Fox News. Below you can see the coffee shop advertising the loyalty card in a tweet.

The new customer loyalty punch cards have arrived! Buy a drink, take out a scumbag & be that much closer to a free coffee. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/XmBhcr3e5E — Black Forge Coffee (@BlackForgePGH) March 23, 2017

This loyalty customer card isn’t much different than the ones offered at coffee shops and convenience stores across the nation, except punching generic icons have been replaced by the image of faces of the people the owners of the shop don’t like. Co-owner Ashley Corts explains that these loyalty cards have been something they’ve used in the coffee shop since 2015.

She claims it is a joke and it is not meant to threaten the president. She said, “We don’t want to physically hurt him, we do not condone any sort of hate. It’s completely against who we are.” Trump’s image is fairly new to the card, as his face follows Glenn Beck, Billy Graham, Jerry Falwell and Creflo Dollar, all who were previously imaged on the card, but were deleted to make room for new people.

Another mention of the grand opening for @blackforgecoffeehouse in the press! https://t.co/83KeqCOe2V via @madeinpgh — Allentown (@allentownpgh) August 7, 2015

Matt Ticco who gets his coffee at the Black Forge Coffee shop believes this loyalty card is a “good business strategy.” He said the folks that own the shop are practicing their “freedom of expression.” Ticco said the “shop has been packed, so apparently something is working. It might be working for some folks, but others don’t see it that way. This loyalty card has spawned some angry people, like the person who took the time to create their own version of the coffee shop loyalty card as seen below.

@c9hughes @BlackForgePGH @realDonaldTrump Someone did just that 🙂 Why can't the people who protest hate practice what they preach? 🙁 pic.twitter.com/UPlNOtfmAD — KindnessMatters (@bigMTsky) March 30, 2017

Today the outrage and fury is seen across the social media sites coming from all over the nation. Some are pointing out the lack of Democrats on the card and others, like Duquesne University College Republicans Vice President Nicholas Lacono, see this as perpetuating violence and hate and he believes that it needs to stop in the nation. Lacono said:

“Seeing such violence and hate coming from the left because we are Republican/Conservative is despicable. I would like this country to unite on both sides of the aisle and this story is certainly not helping the cause.”

Apparently this is not the first coffee house to use Trump’s image for profit on a loyalty card. A shop in L.A. also used the President’s face, according to the tweet below.

Best anti-Trump marketing ever: coffee stand in LA has a loyalty card where you "punch Trump for free coffee!" I'm in. pic.twitter.com/FQwOkXAHBI — Katie Boué (@katieboue) February 10, 2017

Another loyalty card from the Union Coffee House in Leeds offers up a free piece of cake when you hole-punch your way through the presidents. This one is at least fair with images of both Republican and Democrat presidents on the card.

Anyone who completes their loyalty card tomorrow will get a free piece of cake to celebrate punching Trump. pic.twitter.com/egn8ohec0b — The Union CH (@TheUnionCH) January 19, 2017

