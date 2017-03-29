Gigi Hadid: Gut-Wrenching Wisdom From Zayn Malik’s Supermodel Girlfriend [Video] [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Gigi Hadid, Victoria’s Secret supermodel who is deeply involved with Zayn Malik, recently did an interview while planking. This is an amazing minute and a half of gut-wrenching wisdom, recently shared by Teen Vogue.

Gigi Hadid is feeling the burn obviously, but she still gives great advice even under torture. The result is pretty amazing really. Who knew that supermodels had the superpower of spouting great wisdom while in uncomfortable positions, but then maybe wearing stiletto heels to work is good practice for this.

Zayn Malik’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid is one tough young lady. Still, Gigi isn’t just tough, though she is tough, Miss Hadid also makes some great points, despite the physical strain. Check out the video below.

Gigi Hadid is well known for her practical advice. In the same way, Harry Styles is known for his politeness, Zayn Malik’s girlfriend is known for her wisdom. Just ask her best friends, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift.

Gigi Hadid’s best points in this gut-buster interview were quite powerful. The first question was, what would she tell her younger self, if she could. Gee wisely decided to reassure her younger self that everything would be OK.

“Everything Works Itself Out.”

Zayn Malik would have to agree with Gigi Hadid on that one, especially when it comes to being lucky in love. Gee and Zee as Zayn recently revealed are their pet names for each other, seem to be getting along famously. Mr. Malik often indicates how much he adores Gee in interviews.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik appear to have a great relationship. Perhaps though an honest observer, someone Gee and Zee work with said it best. Donatella Versace is quoted in The Mirror speaking about Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gee.

“They are young people who define the mood of their generation with their honesty, energy and their love.”

As Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik set an example of honesty, energy, and love, what about the standards of excellence. Zayn’s girl had at least two strong points about excellence and perfection.

First, in a sort of word association, Gigi Hadid was asked for a one-word response to the word “perfect.” She easily responded “Never.” Nothing is ever perfect. Does this include her amazing romance with Zayn Malik?

Gigi Hadid quotes her father for her next bit which was on empowerment. What would empower Miss Hadid, who is already doing so well, to keep striving for better? Gigi’s father always told her this.

“‘Good is the enemy of great’ and I always felt like that is such an empowering thing because there is always room to get better.”

Well, that is pretty tough to do, especially for Miss Gigi Hadid. Hadid’s career is such that she is compared not only to current greats but also to legendary models. It’s hard to imagine she could impress Zayn Malik any more than she already has, so where can she go from here?

Gigi Hadid offers three tips for staying positive. Her mom is going to love this one.

“Call your mom, eat some good food, and go for a walk.”

What is Gigi Hadid passionate about, well other than Zayn Malik? Well, Malik’s lady friend was asked what she is “passionate about making a difference in?”

“People being nice to each other.”

So, Zayn Malik’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, to sum it all up says, everything will work out. Nothing is ever perfect, but it can always be made better, so do not settle for good enough. Then there is the recipe for positive feelings. Call mom, eat good and walk it off. Above all, be nice to others.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, One Direction Fans And Skai Jackson: What Is Love?

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid: Watch Zayn’s Sweet Dedication During iHeartRadio Awards

One Direction Summer: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam, And Louis’ Albums [Opinion]

Zayn Malik’s girl Gigi Hadid hit the high water mark for the greatest advice, and all the while she was planking. So Gigi’s rules to live by and her recipe for success is summed up in a minute and a half.

As Zaun Malik has often explained, Gigi Hadid is amazing.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]