Why Anna Duggar Is To Be Commended, Regardless Of Your Beliefs [Opinion]

Anna Duggar has come under tremendous fire after she and Josh Duggar have announced that they are expecting their fifth child. While many people find it a poor choice for the Duggars to have so many children so quickly, Anna’s particular case has a different twist: she has chosen to stay with a man who cheated on her multiple times, including while she was pregnant with their last child, and also chose to marry him after having learned that he molested his sisters as a teenage boy. While some of those facts are difficult for many to imagine, an important part of Anna’s faith involves forgiving and holding steadfast to the vows that she made as part of her devout Christian faith.

According to MSN, Anna Duggar does not try to mitigate or ignore the facts of her husband’s scandalous and no doubt embarrassing betrayal of her and their marriage vows, which he admitted to and went into rehab for pornography addiction. She announced her pregnancy on the Duggar website with joy.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

A comment on that article from a reader was less than understanding.

“After what her husband did 2 yrs, ago – she should have left him – and kept her legs closed.”

According to Anna’s devout faith, however, choosing to remain a faithful wife to her husband was well within her Christian guidelines, and therefore to deny him her body may be considered to be outside the realm of her faith. It is commanded in the Christian Bible in Ephesians that wives must submit to their husbands, according to Bible.org.

“Wives, be subject to your own husbands, as to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife, as Christ also is the head of the church, He Himself being the Savior of the body.”

Although many theologians may make the argument that the Bible also says that adultery is an acceptable reason to divorce, once the decision is made to remain in the marriage, the tenements of the matrimonial union would still apply to the wife, so to choose to stay would mean to choose to be “all in,” which Anna has done.

While many may disagree with her decision, or perhaps with her faith, few could find fault with Anna’s staunch refusal to abandon her deeply-held religious views. Unlike the other members of the Duggar family, Anna is more reserved, less likely to appear on social media or draw attention to herself, preferring to attend to her children and husband. Although life handed her a terrible blow that no woman of any faith, or of no faith, would want to hear, nobody can criticize the way that Anna maintained grace under pressure and cared for her children even in the face of uncertainty and doubt.

Many women (and men) make the decision to remain in the marriage when their spouse has committed adultery, and many of these individuals go on to have more children. The only difference is that Anna Duggar’s views are from a faith-based perspective and are highly visible to the world due to the famous nature of her husband’s family. Is it truly fair to judge Anna based on her decision to stay with her husband, and is her situation that different from many other women’s?

