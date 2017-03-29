One Direction’s Niall Horan Is Exploring His Zest For Life While On Hiatus [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Direction’s Niall Horan is enjoying the hiatus, as a chance to pursue his passions, and explore all avenues for adventure. Horan has been hitting the golf courses and the pubs with equal enthusiasm.

Niall Horan on a Wednesday night earlier this month was seen leaving the London Cirque le Soir at 2:30 a.m. according to The Sun. The One Direction dynamo, filled his limo with lovely ladies and one male pal, as his group sped off in search of more fun.

One Direction’s Niall Horan always appears to be full of energy, enthusiasm, and curiosity. He’s always being linked to beautiful girls, but it never seems to last long. His latest reported interest according to Celebrity Insider is Geordie Shore babe, Marine Simpson.

Of course, Niall Horan’s life is more than simply wine, women, and song. Though song takes up a good portion of his time, there’s also sports and travel, two more of Niall’s favorite activities.

One Direction’s Niall Horan went backpacking in East Asia with a group of friends at the beginning of the One Direction hiatus. Horan enjoyed traveling incognito, staying in hostels and basically roughing it like a runaway teen of the 60s trying to find himself, but Niall was never lost. He just loves a good adventure.

Niall Horan has been playing golf since 2005 according to Golf Digest who recently awarded him with an Arnie Award. One Direction’s proud Irishman is an avid golfer with tremendous enthusiasm for the sport.

One Direction’s Niall Horan told Golf Digest he was whittling down his handicap significantly.

“My schedule has allowed me to get across to the Masters and Ryder Cup and enjoy some of the best golf events in the world firsthand. I’ve also been able to play a lot more and get my handicap down to single figures.”

Niall Horan like the rest of One Direction works very hard, at least normally, but he has chosen to enjoy his break, even though he is working on his album. Right now it seems this One Direction member is still working hard but also playing hard.

Niall Horan loves sports and though he loves to play golf, he also enjoys going to boxing matches and rugby games. Niall really seems to like most any sport.

Niall Horan, like the rest of One Direction, is always giving back, though. He is very generous with his donations to charity as well as fund raising activities. Horan told Golf Digest he felt fortunate to be able to help others.

“I appreciate how lucky I am to be in this position. From the very start of the band, we’ve all made an effort to give back as much as we could.”

One Direction’s Niall Horan has raised almost a million pound for Cancer Research, UK Kids and Teens, and the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation. The Rose Foundation is dedicated to fighting childhood hunger in the U.S.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

One Direction Summer: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam, And Louis’ Albums [Opinion]

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan Updates

Louis Tomlinson’s One Direction Hiatus Hardships

Harry Styles New Single: Will One Direction’s Rock Star Stun Directioners On April 7? [Opinion]

One Direction’s Liam Payne, From World Tour, To Whirlwind Romance, To Nappies

Niall Horan’s enthusiastic efforts to help, as well as enjoy life make him unique and interesting in interviews. He is so full of life and seemingly joyous.

Niall Horan’s great energy and zest for life is a big part of what makes One Direction a successful band.

[Featured Image by Andrew Redington/Getty Images]