Is Asking Melania And Barron Trump To Move Or Pay Up Un-American? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump has a large family in comparison to former presidents of modern times, and the cost of keeping them all safe is astronomical. It is only common sense that security for the Trump brood should cost more than double in comparison to the previous administration, as Barack Obama has a family of four.

With four adult children and one minor son, Donald Trump has five offspring and a wife who are all living in different places, so the cost is up there when it comes to security. According to AOL News, in modern times, the government has traditionally covered the cost of protecting the president, the first lady, and any offspring.

There’s never been any dictating by the government as to where a family must go while being protected. A new petition is aiming to change that. This petition is addressed to Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and it is asking for them to demand Melania Trump either move immediately into the White House or fund her protection with her own money.

Petition Says Melania Trump Must Live in White House or Pay for NYC Security https://t.co/TkmCSDCKZe via @nbcnewyork — SugarCookie (@TxYankee33) March 28, 2017

It makes sense not to put a policy around where the president’s family can live because the spouse and children of a president didn’t run for office. Being in the presence of Secret Service agents every minute of the day isn’t a lifestyle that would appeal to most people who enjoy their privacy. Melania has every right to stay in the Big Apple so Barron can finish out school. She didn’t ask for the protection, but it comes along with her husband’s job.

There is an online petition that has already gathered “tens of thousands of signatures,” demanding Melania Trump to move to D.C. or pay for the protection she’s getting in New York City. They mean now and not in June, which is what Melania had planned for her and Barron’s move.

If this petition for some unknown reason ever saw the light of day and succeeded in either forcing Melania to move to the White House earlier than planned or it made her pay for her own protection, that would be traveling down a very slippery slope. First of all, it will set a precedent that left future presidents and spouses open for this type of hold over them.

Putting a president’s family in this position could make future presidential hopefuls think twice about signing up for a run at the White House. This type of move or pay deal would be dictating to a president on how to run his own family. Future potential first spouses might not like the idea of the government having a say in where they live even if they never intend to leave the White House while their spouse is in office.

There’s no third alternative for Melania in this petition, as the government is not going to stop protecting the first lady because she refuses to live at the White House. Pulling protection would just be ludicrous for not only the first lady but for the president and the entire country as well. Leaving a first spouse unprotected would potentially leave all of the above in harm’s way.

According to MLive News, Police Commissioner James O’Neill reported last month that keeping Melania and Barron Trump secure inside Trump Tower cost his department $127,000 to $146,000 each day, with this daily rate reaching $308,000 when the president comes home to his Trump Tower apartment.

This can’t be easy for the Trump family with President Trump alone at the White House and Barron and Melania at home in NYC without the patriarch of the family. They’ve given up a lot for this presidency, but still, it seems some people find that hard to realize. Attempting to strong-arm Melania to move to D.C. sooner than planned seems a bit un-American.

In a recent article from the Washington Post, it describes how it is next to impossible to get so much as a glimpse of Melania Trump in NYC. They call her “elusive” and “reclusive,” to the point the paparazzi gave up waiting outside her Trump Tower home.

Can you blame her for not moving about the city freely with all this going on? From the sound of this petition and the comments attached to it, this seems to indicate that she’s not very welcome in the city that both her and Donald Trump love. While the signatures demanding her to move are not just coming from New Yorkers, no one in that city has started a petition asking her to stay until she was ready to leave.

Barron Trump makes first public appearance at White House, but all eyes are on Melania https://t.co/qilQQ9ZXck pic.twitter.com/ibBsjChth1 — Cindy Tindell (@CindyTindell) March 18, 2017

The petition states, “The U.S. taxpayer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower, located in New York City.” It continues with, “As to help relieve the national debt, this expense yields no positive results for the nation and should be cut from being funded.”

This petition, which was posted on Change.org, has not only gained those tens of thousands of signatures since being posted online last week, it is racking up the comments as well. There are well over 100,000 people who have electronically signed the petition demanding that Melania and Barron move to D.C. now or pay for the protection awarded them while in NYC. The Change.org petition is addressed to the U.S. Senate. And of course, Senator Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are the two senators mentioned to take notice of this.

This wasn’t the first petition set up to get Melania and Barron to move from the Big Apple to the White House. Back in January, there was another petition basically trying to get her to move. This is seen in the tweet below.

Nearly 100,000 New Yorkers sign petition to get rid of Melania Trump | The Independent https://t.co/5IWU6VCy96 — Carreramae (@carreramae) January 22, 2017

Apparently, there is more than one petition out there that involves Melania Trump, as seen in a recent tweet from the Inquisitr below.

Melania Trump As Girl Scouts President? 5,220 https://t.co/bh4siYDF7U Petition Sigs Say ‘No’ https://t.co/cToZwmSSgb — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) February 28, 2017

What this move-or-pay petition is asking for today seems a bit un-American, as this family has split up their living situation so Donald Trump can fulfill all the duties he promised the citizens of this country. Attempting to dictate to Melania that it is time to move or demand she pay for the protection being granted to her in NYC seems rather mean-spirited.

No one demanded Obama stop his trips that he made no matter what was going on in the country. His Christmas vacations to Hawaii cost $35 million over the eight years he was president, according to the Washington Times in an article from back in December. There were no headlines about petitions attempting to put a stop to spending that amount of money for a vacation.

At least when Trump goes golfing, which is a lot less than many in the media would like you to think, he owns the place. Even his accommodations are in his own home in Florida. That has to account for something, as it saves the taxpayers big bucks. The Obama’s rented a home in Hawaii for $5,000 to $10,000 a night depending on the season, but let’s make Melania pay for her own protection today? Does this make sense?

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/AP Images]