Anthony Weiner & Huma Abedin: Spousal Privilege In Action [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

If anyone is wondering why Huma Abedin is trying to work out her marriage with Anthony Weiner, who has tried numerous times to cheat on her and was caught sexting a teen girl, here’s one theory you may not have thought of: married spouses are not obligated to testify against one another in a court of law. It’s called spousal privilege, and this pair may very well be utilizing it.

Donald Trump is now president, and there’s no telling what investigations he may call for. They would have been safe with Hillary in office, but they’re definitely not safe with Trump.

According to U.S. Legal, there are two types of spousal privilege, also known as marital privilege, recognized on both state and federal levels of government.

Testimonial privilege allows the spouse of a defendant the freedom to choose whether they’re willing to take the stand against their husband or wife.

The other marital privilege maintained in the U.S. court system is the marital communications privilege, which holds that information exchanged during one-on-one conversations between a married couple is considered privileged and thus not required to be admitted in court.

In essence, as long as it cannot be proven that certain instances of communication between a husband and wife were privy to others, it doesn’t matter, as far as the law is concerned, what was said and/or done.

There are probably people out there who think, “Wow, they must really be in love to try and work things out,” but that’s a bunch of hooey.

For example, do you think Hillary Clinton was so in love with Bill that even after it was discovered he had an affair with young White House intern Monica Lewinsky, she was determined to make the marriage work out? No. The only reason she and Bill stayed together (and possibly got married in the first place) is because it was in their political interest to do so.

Smart, successful women, like Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin, do not have to stay with men like Bill Clinton and Anthony Weiner. Although I personally despise Mrs. Clinton and Huma, it is not as if they weren’t, at some point, able to have their pick of who to spend the rest of their lives with.

Remember when FBI Director James Comey reopened the Hillary Clinton email investigation just days before Election Day 2016? He reopened it on account of emails the Bureau had found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

Huma Abedin was last seen on plane crying when FBI re-opened the investigation, has not been seen since #HillaryForPrision pic.twitter.com/vuZAPArR4u — Thomas Larsen (@Lonegunmaan) October 31, 2016

As far as we know, Anthony hasn’t, by his own doing, come out with incriminating information about his wife, and Abedin was never thought responsible for leaking details related to his sexting activity, so it seems the pair are content to keep each other silent and out of the big house.

There’s more of a chance Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin are trying to save their marriage in order to stay out of legal trouble than because they’re committed to each other. Their son is no doubt added motivation to keep the family together unless they want to raise him from a prison cell.

I’m sure they play nice when they know people are watching but can’t stand each other when the camera is turned off. All you have to do is look at pictures of the couple. The difference between the photos before it came out that Weiner was cheating on Huma and after tells you all you have to know about their happiness with each other: it’s missing in action.

[Featured Image by John Moore/Getty Images]