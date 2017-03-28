Donald Trump’s 100 Days Of Failure [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Swati Goyal and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump’s failure as a president in 100 days may not be surprising to most. The president’s job approval has been disappointing and fallen further after the healthcare bill was rejected. The presidential job approval is basically a measurement of what the public thinks about the president’s job performance. Trump’s rating would have probably been higher if he successfully replaced the Affordable Care Act. However, the president failed and has added this to a list of issues that he has experienced in his 100 days in office.

The Twitter-happy president’s rating fell to 37 percent something that has been experienced by the likes of other former presidents such as Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton. Trump shouldn’t be completely disheartened as other former presidents such as Harry Truman and Richard Nixon have had lower approval ratings as well. However, with his luck, his rating could either recover or fall even further.

Trump’s supporters believed that the president would effect necessary change once he became president. Unfortunately for them, their president so far has been unable to do so.

The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds – not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Trump Makes Changes

The president has repealed several regulations through the Congressional Review Act and is expected to continue doing so. The law allows a new president as well the congress to be able to make changes to regulations made by the previous administration.

The president promised change and has gone to revoke whatever rules he has found in place. The president has been against the former president for many years. It seems he has found the grand opportunity to go through every regulation that has been put in place. He is picking what works and what doesn’t and argued it out. He has quite recently repealed a rule that requires federal contractors to disclose labor violations.

Political analysts are looking at what Trump is doing and believe that it is reckless. Additionally, some of these rules have been active for several years, and they may not know what the point of some of these rules are. The former administrator of the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Susan Dudley, says that the regulations being repealed had never been on her radar. There were some she expected, but the rest she did not expect them to do just that.

The “blacklisting rule” that was repealed was put in place to promote economy and efficiency in procurement. The executive order was put in place by former President Obama in 2014. The regulations would have companies disclose violations. The White House released a statement saying the administration was committed to changing this.

“Reducing onerous regulatory burdens on America’s business and using existing authorities to continue enforcing the nation’s workplace laws.”

The White House press secretary, Sean Spicer said that the rule had made it too easy for trails layers to go after American companies and workers contracted by the federal government. He added that the president had seen that workers and businesses had suffered under the rule.

The president may be doing the most with this time after the disappointing bill failure. He had promised many of his supporters that he would improve wages and their working conditions and this may be a bit disappointing to some of them.

The point of the rule was to ensure that there would be more responsibility and consequences for companies that would break the American Labor Law. The rule apparently meant that any lawyer could take advantage of a business by filing a lawsuit and have a variety of allegations such as misconduct.

Today, I was thrilled to announce a commitment of $25 BILLION & 20K AMERICAN JOBS over the next 4 years. THANK YOU Charter Communications! pic.twitter.com/PLxUmXVl0h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

Trump Repeals Education Dept. Rules

President Trump has been using the Act, a law that is not often used, and has scrapped other rules including the education department’s rules. The rules set in place protect students as they ensure that teachers are trained and ensuring that schools are accountable for student performance. The president repealed the rule, as he believed that there would be freedom in schools. This, of course, would affect students who would be receiving poor education and this would not work well for them.

The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. After so many bad years they were ready for a win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

