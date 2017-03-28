‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Why Eugene Couldn’t Have Been The Rat [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Taylor Rios and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 15 aired last Sunday night on AMC. There were a few answers, but mostly, fans were left with even more questions. One of those has to do with who (if anyone) told Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) that something was brewing? On social media, a lot of viewers speculate that Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) opened his mouth. However, that is unlikely and there is a specific reason why it isn’t possible.

TWD spoilers are ahead. If you are not caught up with Season 7 and don’t want to know what could happen next, then do not continue reading.

On the last episode of The Walking Dead, Negan walked into the Sanctuary cell to talk to Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green). He asked if Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) put her up to attacking his home base. He mentioned that something was brewing, which made fans think that someone told Negan what Rick was planning.

On Facebook, TWD fans are speculating that Eugene Porter was the rat that told Negan everything. However, it isn’t likely because of one important reason: Eugene was kidnapped before they began planning war. Josh McDermitt himself reminded viewers of this during an interview snippet that was aired during Talking Dead.

“He honestly doesn’t know that Rick is building an army, he doesn’t know that all this is going on. He’s thinking ‘If I align myself with the predator, then I’m going to survive and I don’t have to relive those emotions and that fear in the clearing.”’

McDermitt was talking about why he wanted Sasha to join the Saviors. However, the key phrase in his statement reminded everyone that Eugene has no clue that Rick and the Alexandrians are planning war.

In The Walking Dead, Sasha and Eugene did have a short conversation through her cell door. However, she never mentioned the Alexandrians gathering the other communities to battle Negan and the Saviors. Instead, she convinced Eugene to give her a suicide pill, but she has no intention of taking it herself. She is definitely up to something, but fans just don’t know what. As for Eugene, he was trying to convince Sasha to join the Saviors. The actor was asked why and he gave an interesting response.

“I think there’s a little bit of him trying to convince himself [that] it was the right decision.”

Josh McDermitt added that if he can get someone he knows and trusts to also join the Saviors, like Sasha, it would make him feel better about his decision.

“If I can convince an old friend to come over…”

If Eugene didn’t tell Negan that Rick was planning war, then who did? Fans need to remember that there are a lot of the Saviors. They are watching all of the time. In between arriving for their “share” of supplies and goods, they must have noticed Rick and the others going back and forth between communities. Gregory (Xander Berkeley) of Hilltop Colony was acting more squeamish than usual and Simon (Steven Ogg) surely noticed. Also, there is the chance that Negan has a gut feeling something is going on. He might be a villain, but he isn’t stupid. Sometimes people can just sense when things are about to hit the fan, especially when people seem a bit more cooperative than usual.

Do you believe that Eugene Porter told Negan what Rick Grimes was planning? Or did you speculate that someone else told the TWD villain about the upcoming battle? How did Negan know that something was brewing? Find out next Sunday, when AMC airs the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead.

