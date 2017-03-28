You’re On Your Own Huma Abedin If You Take Anthony Weiner Back [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Amy Feinstein and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Huma?

Hey girl, all of the women out there who have ever been cheated on had sympathy for you when your husband, disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner cheated on you publicly, as your career eclipsed his, but what is it going to take to figure out that he might not be trustworthy? It’s like Oprah says, when people show you who they are, believe them.

The off and on, hot and cold marriage of Clinton aide Huma Abedin and serial cheater Anthony Weiner is said to be on again, but it seems like Huma Abedin has worn out her sympathy with most people, or at least most women, as the Abedin/Weiner marriage seems to have more twists and turns than a Hershey Park roller coaster.

The relationship of Huma Abedin/Anthony Weiner relationship evokes so many trite sayings, like “fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me,” and “a tiger cannot change his stripes.” You might think you are doing this for your son, but showing your son that you have self respect is more important. Part of being a father is having good judgement, and a man who carried on with another woman via Skype while you were at work is bad enough, but when a screen picture captures your son lying on the bed next to him? Wow, what more will it take?

But then, finding out that one of the other people that Anthony Weiner had virtual sex with was a 15-year-old girl? That’s not just bad taste, or morally wrong, that’s criminal. Sure, everyone makes mistakes, but Anthony’s mistakes and “lapses in judgement” are epic, and he didn’t ever seem to get that he embarrassed you on a national stage? Where is his empathy?

Articles in Jezebel have tried to reach out to you, suggesting, Huma, you are smart, you are successful, you have style, what are you doing with a man who treats you with disrespect, and seems to let his professional jealousy run wild? Yes, this is the elephant in the room that caught the attention of your feminist sister over a year ago. While your stock was rising, Anthony’s was falling, and even under the veil of equality, maybe you felt bad for him? Maybe you thought he was being emasculated? But he had a great gig in national politics, and blew it with his Carlos Danger mishegas.

Jezebel is suggesting that you are calling the shots in terms of a reconciliation.

“Huma has been working hard on her relationship with Anthony. He has been spending 80 to 90 percent of his time at the [Irving Place apartment] they share. If there is a disagreement, he goes to his mother’s apartment in Brooklyn.”

Additionally, it is being suggested that the split was mostly for “optics” for the Clinton campaign, and she blamed his behavior on “the pressures of the campaign and presidential race…and him drifting off into obscurity.” We all tell ourselves things to get through the day, but ask yourself this–what will Anthony Weiner have to do to make you say enough already?

You gave many of us hope when the article entitled “Huma Abedin Is Hanging Out in LA With Men Who Are Not Her Bum-A** Husband,” ran last week. Even though he is happily married, it was nice to see you looking relaxed, and like you were having fun at Disneyland with Tony Goldwyn and your son. A fun day, hanging out with a smart, good-looking guy without all of that sexting, Carlos Danger baggage hanging around.

But the article brought up another interesting point, and that is this: Not only did your husband throw gasoline on the grease fire of your marriage, but he seemed to passive-aggressively do his part to tank the election for your candidate.

“…but are certainly better than the man who did everything in his very small power to help f**k up an important election in the only way he knows how.”

And alone time, without a job that had you bobbing and weaving 24/7 might be just what you need. Take some time to take stock of what you really want. And Jezebel had some thoughts on that topic that really ring true.

“I can only hope Huma is also spending this time recovering, reevaluating and considering future relationships with successful, respectful men who don’t send pictures of their genitals to teenagers. Go ahead and get your groove back, girl and move on with anyone—seriously, anyone—else.”

To that end, we all deserve someone who treats us with respect, and it, of course, needs to be a two-way street. Maybe a few more months living with his mom in her Brooklyn apartment is just what Anthony needs–a refresher course in how to treat women from his Jewish mother.

So Huma, it’s obviously your decision, but sympathy is going to be a lot harder to come by when ole Carlos burns you again.

Do you think that Huma Abedin is making the right decision in taking Anthony Weiner back, or should she run like the wind in the opposite direction?

