One Direction Summer: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam, And Louis’ Albums [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have a plan to own the charts this summer. With not one album from the group, but five solo albums coming out from five 1D singers the world is about to take notice.

Harry Styles of One Direction has his lead single coming out on April 7, soon to be followed, probably in late April or early May by his fantastic classic rock album. Then fans can look forward to the Harry Styles solo tour, probably starting this summer.

Zayn Malik and One Direction’s Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson also have albums coming out in 2017. Former One Direction singer Malik is very pumped about his new album and believes he too is ready for a tour. Zayn has conquered his anxiety according to Us Weekly. Zayn Malik has not yet announced a release date for his new R&B album, except to say 2017.

“I now have no problem with anxiety. It was something I was dealing with in the band. People saw strength in that, and they didn’t seem to expect it from a guy, but they expect it from a female, which to me is crazy. We’re all human.”

Liam Payne, the new father, is thought to have completed or nearly completed his solo album, but actual release could be months away still. Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik are all working toward completion and plan to release their albums in 2017, but the exact dates are unknown.

One Direction’s Harry Styles is releasing his album pretty promptly after his lead single according to Hits Daily Double, who predict a late April or early May release of Styles’ new album. There are already rumors of Harry’s tour starting in late spring or early summer.

Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction also released a single, “Still Got Time” with PartyNextDoor last week. Is this a lead single for his album or just another single release from a paleolithic musician?

Niall Horan of One Direction was the first to mention his own “bit of a tour” to CNN.

“I’m doing [my music], going to be doing a bit of a tour. Harry’s got his movie coming out, Harry’s doing his thing. Louis’s doing his thing and Liam’s doing his thing. A year has gone so quick already. But when [a reunion] does happen, it’s going to be great.”

Can One Direction fans assume that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are also planning to tour with their albums?

One Direction’s Harry Styles has fashion designer Edward Sexton hoping that it’s spring because Harry just bought Sexton’s collection of suits in all of the spring colors according to Heat One. Sexton is hoping to see those suits on stage at Harry Styles concerts, but one also might hope for something a bit darker. Styles looks so hot in black.

One Direction’s solo summer with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all finishing up their albums and then going on tour separately sounds pretty awesome, and will obviously have some impact on the music world.

Harry Styles has gotten the most fanfare, as he remade his image quite a bit in the past year. His Another Man covers, his black nail polish and rumors he might portray Mick Jagger in a biopic, of which there has still been no official word, all worked to cast Harry Styles as a rock star.

One Direction’s Liam Payne is now officially a family man, with a new baby and Cheryl Cole, whom he recently admitted was his total dream girl from his youth, even before One Direction was on X Factor. Liam Payne too though could tour with his album.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik all have albums coming out in 2017, which will likely top charts.

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]