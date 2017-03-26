Best New Horror Movies 2017 On Demand: ‘Don’t Kill It,’ ‘The Devil’s Candy,’ And ‘American Fable’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Carter Lee and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A handful of the best new horror movies of 2017 are currently available via On Demand and other platforms. 2016 was a hallmark year for horror movies, and genre buffs are anxious to see what 2017 will bring. Thus far in 2017, Get Out and Split have taken the spotlight. As far as other mainstream horror movies go, this year is going to give us Alien: Covenant, Saw: Legacy, World War Z 2, Flatliners, Annabelle 2, and Stephen King’s It(among other major titles set to be released later this year). But then there are the horror movies that seemingly come out of nowhere, like 2016’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe and The Monster, that also bring us quality entertainment. So as we anxiously await 2017’s blockbuster horror movies, let’s take a look at a few lesser known titles new to On Demand that are worthy of your time.

American Fable

Set in the mid-west during the farming crisis of the ’80s, an 11-year-old girl, Gitty, spends her days using her imagination to play in a world of make believe. But one day while playing, she stumbles upon something she would never expect, even in her wildest dreams, a stranger being held captive in her family’s storage tower.

Transcending any one-genre, this unique story brilliantly blends family-drama, horror, mystery, and fantasy. Peyton Kennedy does a tremendous job portraying Gitty, and per his usual, Richard Schiff (The West Wing, Seven) gives a remarkable performance playing the mysterious man who is being held hostage. But perhaps most impressive of all is that this is Anne Hamilton’s directorial debut—and she hit it out of the park! The stunning visuals and incredible performances make this a must-watch for both fantasy and horror fans alike.

The Devil’s Candy

After an artist and his family move into their dream home, he is soon possessed by evil spirits.

Though this sounds like another generic ghost story or haunted house flick—it is anything but! The film was first screened at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival, and it was just released in the U.S. (via IFC Midnight) on March 17, 2017. Directed by Sean Byrne (The Loved Ones), critics have raved for his film and the Los Angeles Times describes why this is one of the best horror movies of 2017.

“What makes ‘The Devil’s Candy’ a standout is how well-developed these characters are…Byrne is as skilled as ever at constructing sequences at once bizarre, suspenseful and oddly beautiful. In his cinematic universe, even something as simple as a pane of red glass or a heavy metal guitar riff can turn in an instant from innocuous to ominous.”

Don’t Kill It

Directed by Mike Mendez (Big A** Spider, The Gravedancers), IMDB provides the synopsis for one of the newest horror movies of 2017.

“When an ancient demon is accidentally unleashed in a sparsely populated Mississippi town of Chickory Creek, their only hope of survival lies in the hands of a grizzled old demon hunter Jebediah Woodley and his reluctant partner FBI agent Evelyn Pierce.”

This was a pleasant surprise. Dolph Lundgren stars as the demon hunter and he plays the campy role perfectly. This could easily be argued as his best part since portraying Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. If you like straightforward horror movies with lots of action and humor, like Evil Dead or Grindhouse, then you should enjoy Don’t Kill It. This film has plenty of over-the-top gore and humor, as well as genuine moments of suspense.

American Fable, The Devil’s Candy, and Don’t Kill It are three of the best new horror movies of 2017.

[Featured Image by IFC Midnight]