Cheryl Cole First Met Liam Payne When He Was A Baby — Now, They Have A Baby Together [Opinion]

I cannot be the only person slightly disturbed over the arrival of Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne’s baby boy.

Not the birth or the baby himself, of course, who entered the world sometime in the recent past as Liam himself shared on his Instagram Saturday afternoon — welcome to the world, little guy! — but the matter in which he was conceived, which for the record, is pretty scandalous and kind of troubling, for the most part.

For those who are unaware, the former Girls Aloud vocalist, 33 and the semi-unofficial ex-One Direction star, 23, who confirmed the existence of their not-so-secret pairing and pregnancy last November at the U.K.’s annual St. James Christmas Concert, first met one another back in 2009 when a early-to-mid-20’s Cheryl judged a then 14-year-old Liam on the X-Factor.

“In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream,” the now 23-year-old Payne gushed about his relationship with baby mama Cole in Wonderland earlier this month.

“Obviously, I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the world, and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger,” he went on to say.

There’s a very inappropriate joke that I could make with that “dream” comment, but I’ll politely refrain from doing so.

Cole, meanwhile, has unsurprisingly been a lot less chatty about hooking up with the man that she met when he most likely was first starting puberty (there’s that “dream” insinuation again!), but she did more or less confirm that she was carrying Payne’s baby by way of a charity photo shoot with L’Oreal Paris just last month.

“I am proud to announce that I am one of fifteen ambassadors working with [charity The Prince’s Trust] & [L’Oreal Paris UK] to help thousands of young people turn self-doubt into self-worth,” she tagged in a group glamour shot on her Instagram profile.

Well, she definitely helped one young person find his self-worth, now didn’t she?

Here’s the thing: If Liam and Cheryl’s genders were switched, then we’d probably be seeing a lot more open criticism and comments that lean toward how wrong it is for the older of the two to even begin to think of starting a romantic relationship with their ingenue, let alone have a child with them, especially if the courtship stemmed from an earlier “student/teacher” type of connection.

Case in point, Lost actor Doug Anthony Hutchison, then 51, was rightfully lambasted after marrying 16-year-old Courtney Stodden, a burgeoning country star whom he now also manages, in 2011 after they met through a “virtual acting class” that Hutchison helmed.

“We’re aware that our vast age difference is extremely controversial,” the cradle-robbing Doug mentioned of the union to People, “but we’re very much in love and want to get the message out there that true love can be ageless.”

No, sir, true love between two age-appropriate partners can be ageless. True love between a man fast approaching his golden years and a girl who’s not a girl, not yet a woman is creepy and crass, but I slightly digress.

Now in their defense, Cheryl and Liam didn’t actually hook up with one another until Payne was somewhat well into his 20’s and truth be told, they’re not even the first May/December X-Factor/One Direction match-up that formed — Harry Styles bested their relationship when he dated presenter Caroline Flack, 31 at the time, when he was just 17, as The Sun notes — but it’s still a bit peculiar that most publications have chosen not to pick apart the blatant double standard that a male notable would never get away with.

Does that mean that they don’t deserve happiness? Absolutely not! As new parents who clearly care for one another, I do wish both Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole the utmost best when it comes to their future and their new baby. They’re no longer just two people in a relationship; they’re a family and that’s beautiful, but it’s also a bit too Mary Kay Letourneau-esque for my liking, and I’m going to need my fellow journalists and everyone else to start treating it as such.

