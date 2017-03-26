17 Must-Watch Netflix Movies For Nerds: Horror, Sci-Fi, Action And More [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Carter Lee and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

If you find yourself often searching for the best movies on Netflix, or frequently writing about them, then you’re probably a nerd. Nerd culture is deep-rooted in Netflix, and a large portion of their movies and series reflects that; just look at immense popularity of their Marvel lineup. Whether it’s being an avid horror fan, sci-fi fanatic, a lover of Marvel series, a true-crime buff, or all of the above, it’s us nerds who are the binge-watchers and loyal enthusiasts of our favorite genres. From sci-fi action flicks to witty horror movies, Netflix has plenty of options for our geek-out needs.

Goosebumps

You don’t have to be familiar with R.L Stine or his books to enjoy this film, but for those who are familiar—it’s an absolute blast! Blending elements of action, comedy, and fun horror, this is a family adventure movie that everyone can enjoy.

Hellboy

Who would have thought that a story about Nazi Germany unleashing Satan’s child on Earth could be so much fun? Stunning visuals and clever humor make this horror comic-book movie worthy of being revisited several times.

Jurassic Park

This one is obvious, but it should still be mentioned since it just arrived to Netflix in March 2017. Plus, it just feels wrong not to mention the greatest dinosaur movie ever made. Though they may not be as clever as the original, the next two movies in the franchise (The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III) are also available on Netflix. And if you really want to geek-out on the series (like this reporter), there’s also a LEGO short: LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape.

ARQ

Time-loop movies can either feel generic or be a lot of fun; this one is the latter. It’s a quick 88 minutes of straightforward sci-fi action featuring Robbie Amell from The Flash, and Rachael Taylor of The Defenders(to be released on Netflix in 2017). How can you go wrong with that?

Spectral

This is another addition to Netflix’s original library, and it’s a thrill-ride about a special-ops team fighting the supernatural. The Verge describes why Spectral is one of the best original Netflix movies for sci-fi action fans.

“For a mainstream supernatural-fantasy war film, Spectral is curiously devoted to rhapsodizing about science, and considering the moral implications of scientific discovery. It’s also appealingly certain that science is the answer to all problems, including what appears to be a supernatural attack.”

Odd Thomas

Willem Dafoe, Addison Timlin, Patton Oswalt, and the late Anton Yelchin star in one of the most unique horror movies on Netflix. If you enjoy a quirky approach to horror, then you should thoroughly enjoy Odd Thomas.

Atari: Game Over

On the surface, this is the story about the world’s worst video game (Atari’s E.T.), and how all of the remaining copies of it may (or may not) be buried in a New Mexico landfill. But it’s also about the magic of video games and movies from the ’80s, and recapturing that excitement.

Video Games: The Movie

If you have ever loved video games, whether classic or modern, then you will enjoy this documentary on Netflix narrated by Sean Astin. From old arcades to modern consoles, this movie covers the history of the industry.

Contact

This is particularly fun (and time consuming) to revisit right before watching the 2017 smash-hit, Arrival. Though they are two different movies that aren’t related, they both have a very similar feel; they are thought-provoking sci-fi masterpieces with a slow-burn pace. Contact’s five-minute opening sequence is absolutely breathtaking and worth the view alone.

WolfCop

Yes—really—WolfCop. Or as the tagline says, “Half man. Half wolf. All cop.”

Cinema-Crazed explains why this is one of the best horror movies on Netflix for a really fun time.

“Director Lowell Dean’s indie horror actioner ‘Wolfcop’ is probably one of my favorite superhero movies of the year. While it’s a loving tribute to horror schlock, it’s also an unabashed superhero movie…You’d think wolf puns and a Dirty Harry-esque vigilante with claws would be a complete and utter misfire, but director Dean embraces his premise and offers up a great horror action comedy.”

Sharknado

This feels like a natural segue after WolfCop. All four movies in this ridiculous (and awesome) Syfy franchise are currently streaming on Netflix. And though all four offer the same thing—sharks in a tornado and dozens of cameos from pop culture personalities—they all do a great job of coming up with unique ways to entice laughter and thrills.

Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley’s Island of Dr. Moreau

Remember back in 1996, when you were really excited that a modern film adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel was released? Remember how it stunk? This documentary sure does. It’s one of the most intriguing films on Netflix. Unlike the widely panned movie it’s centered on, this surreal story is worthy of your time.

The Princess Bride

This is not only an ’80s hallmark, it’s one of the most quotable movies of all time. With clever one-liners, fun action, hilarious back-and-forth dialogue and masterful performances, this family adventure film is just as refreshing now as it was decades ago. It has a stunning score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the site’s Critic Consensus describes why this is one of the best movies on Netflix.

“A delightfully postmodern fairy tale, The Princess Bride is a deft, intelligent mix of swashbuckling, romance, and comedy that takes an age-old damsel-in-distress story and makes it fresh.”

The Craft

Because of its appeal to fantasy and horror fans alike, audiences loved this movie. Not every popular movie from yesteryear is a great experience to revisit. Did you enjoy Howard the Duck when you were a kid? Have you tried revisiting it? Nostalgia sometimes makes movies from our past better in our memories than they actually were. But this teenage horror film successfully stands the test of time and deserves to be called a classic. Older generations will love revisiting it, and newer ones will love discovering The Craft.

Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy

If you nerd-out when it comes to Freddy Krueger and the Nightmare on Elm Street movies, then this four-hour long Netflix gem is a must-watch. From the original movies to the failed reboot, this in-depth documentary covers the entire series. If only every horror franchise could have a documentary this detailed and lengthy.

Housebound

A young woman is on house arrest and soon finds she has more company than she bargained for. If you think you’ve seen every type of ghost story, then think again. Housebound is layered with dry humor, and it does a great job of offering genuine scares and several laugh-out-loud moments (often at the same time).

Night of the Living Deb

What Housebound did for ghost stories Night of the Living Deb did for zombie movies—makes the subgenre feel fresh again. This is one of the funniest feel-good movies on Netflix (which is a feat in itself since it centers on the zombie apocalypse). People of Earth fans will appreciate Michael Cassidy as the leading man, and Maria Thayer (Those Who Can’t) as Deb is brilliantly delightful; their on-screen chemistry together is outstanding. And no stranger to horror or comedy, Ray Wise (Twin Peaks, Wrong Turn) is amazing as usual. If you love horror-comedies or zombie movies, then Night of the Living Deb should be on the top of your Netflix list.

From witty horror flicks to video game documentaries, some of the best movies on Netflix are perfect to nerd-out to.

