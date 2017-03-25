Zayn Malik’s Sister Doniya Puts Scarlett Moffatt’s Nasty Remarks In Perspective [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik got slammed by Scarlett Moffatt because of his breakup with Perrie Edwards over two years ago. Then Z’s sister Doniya settled the score on Twitter. Z didn’t have to slam anybody.

Zayn Malik has always been close to his three sisters and they to him. Zayn is quoted by Entertainment Tonight about his feelings toward his mother and sisters, Doniya, Waliyha, and Safa.

“I have a lot of respect for women because of [his mom and sisters.] They are so strong, powerful and do everything themselves. When I go back to Bradford, [England] they treat me exactly the same.”

Zayn Malik is always said to be slamming someone. As the so-called mysterious One Direction member, he never seemed to be correctly understood. It seems that slammed or shaded were catch-all phrases likely to be applied to many of Z’s comments for some reason, but, if Z ever does slam, it is clear now he learned the skill from his sister Doniya.

Zayn Malik’s sister Doniya scored a slam dunk on Scarlett Moffatt after Moffatt made some truly nasty comments in her autobiography about Z. Doniya really knows how to make a point, and she managed to make it without being vulgar.

Scarlett Moffatt slammed Zayn Malik very hard in her autobiography concerning his split with Perrie Edwards. The Sun quotes Moffatt’s book.

“He acted like such a tw*t. I hope people realize what a d***head he is, and that his music bombs. Seriously, who does he think he is?”

Doniya’s brother Zayn Malik is a former member of One Direction, and currently, a famous R&B artist who recently wrote the hit single “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” and sang it with Taylor Swift for the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Darker.’

Zayn Malik also wrote an autobiography titled Zayn in which he did not slam, insult or malign anyone. Likewise, Neither Z, Perrie Edwards or Z’s current girlfriend Gigi Hadid has commented publicly on Scarlett Moffitt’s statements.

Doniya Malik, however, couldn’t stand those things being said about her little brother. Doniya is probably far better informed about the Perrie Edwards situation than Scarlett. Doniya took to twitter to cut Scarlett Moffitt down to size. Doniya refrained from mentioning Perrie Edwards, preferring instead to focus on Moffitt.

Sorry who are you thou? Lol — Doniya Elisha Malik (@DoniyaElisha) March 22, 2017

https://t.co/bOynEYPqAN When you need publicity because your a nobody???? you bring things up that have nothing to do with you 2 years later.. — Doniya Elisha Malik (@DoniyaElisha) March 22, 2017

So who is Scarlett Moffatt and just exactly how does she know Zayn Malik? Why is the Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards break up discussed in her autobiography?

There is no reason to believe that Scarlett Moffatt ever met Doniya, Zayn Malik, or Perrie Edwards. Moffatt is rather recently a Brittish reality TV and Radio personality. Scarlett is a former Gogglebox star, a Saturday Night Takeaway presenter and the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2016 according to The Sun. Scarlett Moffitt is also a disability adviser who majored in Sports Coaching.

Zayn Malik’s Ex Perrie Edwards who is a member of Little Mix stated in the Little Mix book her band put together that Zayn Malik broke up with her in a text message. Zayn denies this. Edwards is quoted in The Sun.

“It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that.”

Zayn Malik has taken the high road and not argued with Perrie Edwards about her account of their break-up, but he has denied it at least once in an interview with Fader magazine. The Daily Mail has quoted Zayn.

“I have more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message. I love her a lot, and I always will, and I would never end our relationship over four years like that. She knows that I know that, and the public should know that as well.”

Scarlett Moffatt apparently believes Perrie Edward’s side, despite Zayn Malik’s denial of the accusation that he dumped Perrie via text message. Perrie Edwards has been very critical of Z in her own autobiography and in her song “Shout Out To My Ex.”

Why Scarlett Moffatt saw fit to include the Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards breakup in her new autobiography remains a mystery. There seems to be no reported connection between Moffatt and the former couple.

Doniya defended her brother, as sisters often do. Scarlett Moffitt got her publicity, but Doniya perhaps got a bit of satisfaction from pointing out Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards break up is old news, which Scarlett has no additional information on. Doniya stated plainly, the only logical reason to mention famous strangers in one’s autobiography is to gain publicity.

Zayn Malik doesn’t have to slam anyone because his sister Doniya Malik is a clever girl who has her brother’s back, as Scarlett Moffatt now knows.

