The Best, Most Controversial Match In History? Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Elizabeth Gail and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are arguably, the two best fighters in boxing and MMA respectively. Floyd Mayweather boasts an undefeated, 49-0 record, while Conor has 22 wins, three losses and no draws. That said, Artemij Sitenkov, Nate Diaz and Joe Duffy are the only fighters to ever take down McGregor.

The wildly hyped Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor boxing match is now likely to happen if talk by industry insiders is to be believed. Just recently, Chael Sonnen confirmed that the UFC had already taken major steps to make it happen. The following was the former UFC fighter’s statement in relation to this via his podcast, You’re Welcome.

“For some reason, both of these fighters have said they’re fighting, but no reporter has announced it. Now I have information from someone higher than that, which is a guy at a ticketing company where the ‘build’ was sent in. To tell you what that means, it’s called a ‘build’. In that industry, that’s when you submit to the ticketing company, what you want, what your card is, what your date is — essentially, your schematics, this is what the arena layout is going to look like. That’s called the build, that’s the first step to lining up your tickets. The build was submitted, and I got it right from the ticketing guy.”

With the fight unofficially confirmed, renowned sportsmen, promoters and authoritative figures from both MMA and boxing have offered their opinions about the match. The general consensus is that the odds will greatly be in Floyd Mayweather’s favor, as he has years of experience as a professional boxer. On the other hand, Conor McGregor, who has never fought anyone close to Floyd’s level, is much younger, 28, while Mayweather is 40.

While it is likely that Floyd Mayweather can easily beat Conor McGregor in a boxing ring, there is little doubt that the MMA fighter will annihilate him in an MMA or street fight, given the huge arsenal of techniques he possesses. The following is Joe Rogan’s recent statement on this, while quoting Conor McGregor.

“McGregor said, ‘The only reason why this thing is fair is because we’re playing by boxing rules. If it’s a fight, I would f**king kill him.” (That’s) 100% accurate, but he said something that no one’s been able to say to Floyd – ‘I will f**k you up!’ – and Floyd’s going to know that. At any moment, if Conor wanted to, he might just slide a little back and start kicking his face or kicking his legs out from under him, he wouldn’t know what the f**k to do!”

This is as reported by Sports Joe. Sugar Ray Leonard, one of the greatest boxers of all time, has also chimed in. According to him, Floyd Mayweather will most likely destroy Conor McGregor in the first round, stating, “Boxing? One round”.

Chael Sonnen’s view is that the fight will be a disgrace to boxing either way. According to the former MMA fighter, if the fight even lasts 30 seconds, it will be a huge disgrace to boxing, and if it does go into the second round, it will still humiliate the sport.

This is as reported by The Daily Star. What is most likely to happen is that, if Conor McGregor losses to Floyd Mayweather, it will just confirm what many have known, that he is probably the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the UFC, but not the best boxer in the world. But if Conor McGregor manages to knock out Floyd Mayweather, he will be set to gain some serious credibility and respect as an all-round fighter, and at the same time make history as the first man to ever beat him.

With the fight bringing together the two most dominant men from the related sports, and one being hugely disadvantaged, the Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor fight will most likely be the most controversial boxing match in his history.

[Featured Image by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images]