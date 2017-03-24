Trump Pulls Obamacare Repeal Bill: He Almost Called Their Bluff? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Earlier today, Donald Trump was done wasting time, and the White House said the “train is leaving the station,” according to Fox News. Despite the news that the Republican’s didn’t have the votes they need, Trump made the call that it’s time to vote anyway. That vote was slated to go off at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, but it was canceled.

After seven years of Republicans wanting to appeal and replace Obamacare, their chance is now, which was the mindset of the Oval Office. As the time clicked down to 3:30 p.m. with just a few minutes to spare from the time the vote was slated to start, the vote was postponed. President Trump has asked Paul Ryan to “pull the Republican Healthcare.” As Shepard Smith reports live on Fox News, the bill is now dead.

JUST IN: House leaders cancel vote on Obamacare repeal in devastating setback https://t.co/J1sQVlQEuo pic.twitter.com/wNlYMMDkD6 — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) March 24, 2017

CNN Politics reports that a source close to the new president has said how Donald Trump is “pissed.” If they had gone through with the vote today and it did not come out not to Trump’s liking, there was no way he was going to take the blame.

Read the latest: House leaders pulled their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare just ahead of a planned vote https://t.co/7jcALDRPgc pic.twitter.com/JEKVco2T8O — POLITICO (@politico) March 24, 2017

Before the bill was canceled, CNN suggested that this could have possibly been Trump’s first legislative failure. They also said that this could have damaged his ability to “steer the priorities” he truly cares about through Congress. Now that this bill is pulled, this is a major setback for Trump’s administration, suggests Fox News live today. According to the website for Fox News, the bill was pulled ahead of a “do or die vote.”

Preliminary votes showed there was a problem on the left and a problem on the right. Obamacare passed in 2009 by just a few votes, if the vote had happened and passed today, chances are it would have also been by just a few votes. The bottom line is that the vote was not expected to go in Trump’s favor if they had voted today.

WHIP LIST: 36 Republicans currently set to vote no on ObamaCare repeal https://t.co/uK543r6cKF pic.twitter.com/ZEkqlAvYYY — The Hill (@thehill) March 24, 2017

Trump wasted no time at assigning the blame on the bucking of the repeal of Obamacare. He started on Thursday night by pointing the finger across Capital Hill and the White House. The only place Trump won’t assign blame is in the Oval Office, suggests CNN. Wooing the conservative parties that continued today apparently didn’t work.

The Republicans do not have enough votes to pass it alone, and the Democrats are dead against it. As Shepard Smith said on Fox News, the Republican Healthcare Bill was “dead on arrival” in the House today.

It was Thursday night when the vote to repeal and replace Obamacare was expected to happen, but the lack of support caused the vote to be delayed. Some say Trump had enough of people bucking of this bill and decided to call the bluff of those who were planning to vote against the bill. He did that by calling for the vote, which was eventually canceled.

When Trump called for the vote to take place today, he also planned to have America know each and every name that went against this repeal and replacing of Obamacare with their vote. They can’t get this bill out of the House, never mind over to the Senate side, which is where it would have been headed if a vote did take place and the House voted it in.

As Trump and his camp have reiterated through the weeks leading up to this now-canceled vote, Obamacare is imploding and becoming an anchor around America’s neck. This vote was expected to bring the seven years of promises from the Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare to fruition.

.@PressSec: If you vote no today then what's your alternative?…at the end of the day the current ObamaCare system will collapse on its own pic.twitter.com/4wJwiDyYTJ — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 24, 2017

Paul Ryan visited Trump at the White House today, and as Fox News journalist Shepard Smith reports, this “could well be a sign the vote doesn’t have the backing.” Just minutes after saying that, the vote was canceled.

Sean Spicer said in a press conference today that Trump has called all the members and has done everything possible to get the votes to pass it. He also reminded people that this is not a dictatorship and that when it boils down to it, many decide on this bill passing or not. Trump took to Twitter to state his case. These tweets, which are seen below, came out before the vote was canceled.

After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

With the Republicans running the House and Senate by majority and with a Republican president, you wouldn’t think that this repeal Obamacare bill was fated to fail. A repeal of Obamacare is dead, so now the fixing of Obamacare begins.

The New York Times calls the pulling the Obamacare repeal bill “a humiliating defeat for President Trump on the first legislative showdown of his presidency.” In an afternoon press conference, Paul Ryan said that they came up short today. Ryan said they “came close, really close” to getting Obamacare repealed and replaced.

Ryan said he delivered the news himself to President Trump that they didn’t have enough votes to pass the repeal bill and suggested they pull it from the house. Ryan said Trump agreed.

What happens now as Obamacare selfdestructs, leaving more and more people without healthcare plans? They will go back to the drawing board.

