‘Mo Bounce’ Is Perfectly Crafted For Iggy Azalea, But Is That Bad? [Review] [Opinion]

From the opening beats of “Mo Bounce,” the anticipated comeback jam of Australian rap ingenue Iggy Azalea, most listeners can easily ascertain that they’re most definitely listening to the one and only Iggy Azalea.

Whether or not that means gold and platinum status for the offering that was recorded and released by the occasionally controversial 26-year-old musician one day before its planned March 24 street date, as noted by Complex, is hard to say, but for all intents and purposes, the woman who bore the club-ready hits “Fancy,” “Work,” and “Bounce” — no, that’s not a mistype — is definitely back and ready to shake things up in the music world again.

Except, she’s kind of already done this before.

Last March, Azalea dropped her actual first re-entry into the pop music fold, “Team,” the premiere single to what was supposed to be her then-upcoming, can’t-miss-it second album, Digital Distortion, which Iggy swears is right around the corner.

“I promise you I had my whole record done,” the blonde musician recently relayed to Idolator, “and I scrapped the entire thing.

“I was supposed to drop my album and I just felt like, ‘you know what? This is no longer reflective of what I want to say or what I want to talk about or who I am.”

For those who are curious, here’s who Iggy apparently is nowadays by way of a section of the lyrics to “Mo Bounce” from Genius.

“Mo bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce, bounce, bounce

Bounce in the motherf***in’ house

Mo bounce in the motherf***in’ house

Bounce, b-bounce, bounce, mo bounce…”

So introspective, isn’t it?

Seriously speaking, though, no one is probably surprised to discover that a song called “Mo Bounce” is about as menially themed as any other club-ready anthem, which Iggy Azalea has provided quite a few of throughout her shaky rap career.

But within that reasoning, however, there’s a whole other obvious issue that publications like the New York Post have either failed to realize about the “best thing” Iggy’s reportedly done in years or are just too kind to bring up within their reviews of the song.

“Mo Bounce” is nothing more than a reworked version of “Bounce,” as was “Work,” “Team,” and every other Iggy Azalea hit that has climbed up the charts.

And no, this is not just some grievous writer making up some kind of anti-Azalea blast — she more or less admits it herself, albeit unknowingly.

“I think I was definitely a little more influenced by EDM music and those kinds of sounds at the beginning [of the Digital Distortion sessions] and on my last record,” she told Idolator.

“I really took a step away from that and I wanted to bring that back.”

Logic tells us that to bring something back, something would actually have to be used in its place and whatever that something is, it’s most definitely not heard on “Mo Bounce,” but believe it or not, that’s actually… kind of okay.

Didn’t see that one coming, did you?

In all fairness, songs like Iggy’s have proven to be incredibly successful not just for her, but for other prominent music artists as well who have called out Azalea for sticking to what she’s comfortable with while also releasing the same type of sound.

Call it what you want or dismiss it however you’d like to, but if it wasn’t “Mo Bounce,” it’d be something else like “Fancy” or “Team” or “Starships” (oops!).

Will that bode well for Azalea’s ongoing success? Once again, that’s hard to visualize right now, but her best attempt at getting eyes and ears turning back to her relies on giving her audience exactly what they expected to hear from her.

“Mo Bounce,” for all of its faults, is, for better or worse, an Iggy Azalea song and she really can’t do much better than that.

