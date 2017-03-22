Danielle Bregoli, “Cash Me Outside Girl’s” Rise To Fame Needs To Be Stopped [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Patricia Grannum and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Danielle Bregoli, the “Cash Me Outside” girl needs to be stopped.

Bregoli who was introduced to the world as a dangerously rebellious teen with a cute catchphrase is on her way to building a media empire. As Inquisitr previously reported, Bregoli is expected to be a millionaire by the year’s end. Her income is coming from paid event appearances and ads. She has been hawking products for Fit Tea and Postmates. To put things in perspective, Kylie Jenner also shills for Fit Tea.

Cash me drinking @fittea and nothing else how bout dat ????☕️#ad A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Major Love for @kyliejenner getting her Lyfe Tea Teatox On! Get yours at lyfetea.com #lyfetea#babe#babesdrinktea A post shared by LyfeTea-Official (@lyfe_tea) on Nov 24, 2015 at 2:25pm PST

You could say that Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian clan have provided a blueprint for Bregoli’s success. If she keeps this up, pretty soon she’s going to have a reality TV show. There have been reports that she and her mother have already been approached.

But Danielle Bregoli getting becoming a mainstream celebrity is possible one of the worst things that can happen after the election of Donald Trump. Here are some of the reasons why the “Cash Me Outside Girl” needs to return to obscurity.

Her Bad Behavior:

I think people need to be reminded of why Danielle Bregoli was on Dr Phil in the first place. The name of the first episode she was on was “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime.”

Read that to yourself again and ask yourself if that’s someone who should be famous.

She’s an influencer:

Danielle Bregoli, or “bhadbabie” as she’s known online currently has over 8 million followers on Instagram. Most of these are presumably young kids who want to emulate her or or adult voyeurs looking for cheap entertainment. She is also starting a brand which she’s calling “bhadgirlgang.”

Given her previous success with getting attention, this fame train is going to be unstoppable if it’s allowed to continue

Why would a child who is acting up change his/her ways if “BhadBabie” Danielle Bregoli got rich and famous doing it?

Danielle Bregoli's success is the worst thing we've let happen as a society — Milk Davis (@EvanDryll) March 15, 2017

Luckily there are people in the media who understand why encouraging this behavior from a 13 year old is not good. Recently, Charlemagne The God, best known for hosting popular morning show The Breakfast Club, turned down her request for an intever

Danielle’s publicist-yes, she has one- wrote a pitch to The Breakfast Club to help her get some more media attention. Here’s what the pitch said, as reported by Spin. At the time, Danielle had just under 6 million Instagram.

“She’s up to 5.6 mil IG followers, has a top 20 song on the iTunes chart, has no filter and is one of the most talked about TV/internet personalities in pop culture…mainstream and urban, right now,” they wrote. “She’s 13.”

Luckily, Charlemagne didn’t take the bait and was not swayed by the thought of interviewing Danielle.

He posted this on his Instagram:

The #CashMeOusside girl ain't catching any radio shine from #CharlamagneThaGod ???????????? #PettyWap A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:54am PST

Ebro Darden, host of Ebro In The Morning on Power 105.1 had a similar response to Danielle’s publicist, Vibe reports. He posted the same interview request on his Instagram with this caption, “Hahahahaha! Wish I could say, ‘F*** that lil girl..’ But she’s a child..So.”

We need more established people in the media who think like this because, again, this is a thirteen year old child trying to become rich and famous off of her bad behavior.

Her Toxic Relationship With Her Parents Especially Her Mother

Recently a video went viral of Danielle Bregoli getting beat up by her mother. As Inquisitr previously reported, this isn’t the first time that the two have fought. Police had to come to the home on a previous occasion because of an altercation between them. While some might think this is just a case of tough love, you have to wonder if Danielle’s mom, Barbara Peskowitz, is really helping her daughter to become a well-adjusted adult.

Clothes @fashionnova ???? Ruffles are bae ???? A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

You may think that Danielle Bregoli getting more famous is inevitable. At this point, it could still be stopped if enough people boycott her. The chances of that, however are slim to none since people love using human drama as cheap entertainment. We let the Kardashians happen, now it’s Danielle Bregoli’s turn.

“How bout dat.”

