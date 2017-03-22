Anne Frank Center Wants Tim Allen To Apologize For ‘Deeply Offensive’ Nazi Talk [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Shaunee Flowers and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It’s no secret that Tim Allen is incredibly politically conservative, but his recent comments comparing what he goes through in Hollywood to that of Nazi Germany, it’s safe to say that he offended quite a few people. In the wake of Allen’s Hollywood-Nazi comparison, the Anne Frank Center is calling out the Home Improvement star to say that he needs to apologize for making some “deeply offensive comments.”

It all started when Tim Allen appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week. Allen, who is a Donald Trump supporter, began to talk about his experiences in Hollywood, where so many of his fellow actors are liberals who speak out against Trump.

I’m thinking Tim Allen doesn’t understand what 30’s Germany actually looked like. pic.twitter.com/09Y4f8yKrN — Chris Daily (@WChrisdaily) March 19, 2017

“You’ve got to be real careful around here,” Allen told Kimmel in response to questions about Donald Trump’s inauguration. “You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany.”

“I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘You know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.'”

While the audience uncomfortably laughed at Tim Allen’s tasteless joke, many others didn’t think he was the least bit funny.

The Independent reports that Steven Goldstein, the executive director of the Anne Frank Center, already fired off a message to Tim Allen, asking him, “Have you lost your mind?”

Goldman added, “No one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s — the world’s most evil program of dehumanization, imprisonment and mass brutality, implemented by an entire national government, as the prelude for the genocide of nearly an entire people.”

“Sorry, Tim, that’s just not the same as getting turned down for a movie role. It’s time for you to leave your bubble to apologize to the Jewish people and, to be sure, the other peoples also targeted by the Nazis.”

ICYMI: Anne Frank Center slams Tim Allen for “deeply offensive” Nazi Germany comment made on #JimmyKimmelLive https://t.co/dFd2oiPqDQ pic.twitter.com/je1rd3u2ZU — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 22, 2017

It turns out that Tim Allen’s Hollywood-Nazi comparison wasn’t the only thing he had to say about being conservative in Hollywood. Just like Charlie Sheen came out and said that many Hollywood celebrities were living with HIV in secret, Allen says many actors are also secretly conservative and afraid to show any support for Donald Trump in fear of retaliation from the liberal community. He even said that if anyone “finds out you support Trump at all, it’s like you smell bad.”

“You get bullied into a position, but I don’t want to defend the guy. To me, he acts like a new talent comedian. These are guys that have great material that have very bad comedy timing. And he’s got terrible timing.”

This isn’t the first time that Tim Allen has opened his mouth and offended a whole group of people. In 2013, Allen questioned why he can’t use the N-word.

He said, “If I have no intent, if I show no intent, if I clearly am not a racist, then how can ‘n****r’ be bad coming out of my mouth?”

Tim the Tool Man

hits the nail on the head & hammers the hypocrisy & actions of Hollywood’s limousine Libs @ofctimallen#MAGA #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/yEmt3QmXAA — CC (@ChristiChat) March 19, 2017

Really Tim? Considering that it’s pretty common knowledge that both the N-word and making jokes about the holocaust are pretty huge social taboos. Not because we live in a sensitive, liberal United States, but because two races of people have been put through so much over that word and the holocaust at the hands of Nazi Germany.

So now, if Tim Allen complains about being blackballed in Hollywood, it has nothing to do with being a conservative and probably more to do with being offensive. As Goldstein said in his message to Allen, the comments he has made are “deeply offensive” and he may want to consider apologizing for nothing thinking more about what he said before he said it on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]