Threat Against Melania Trump Serious – Talk About Felony For Bow Wow? [Opinion]

Rapper Bow Wow’s tweet addressing President Donald Trump and threatening Melania Trump dropped jaws last week, which might have been Bow Wow’s intention. This week the only jaw dropping may be Bow Wow’s as it is reported that his tweet may qualify as a felony offense.

Digital Music reports that Bow Wow’s threat to Donald Trump regarding Melania “could qualify as a felony.” Bow Wow’s tweet came on the heels of the controversial music video that Snoop Dogg released. In that video a President Trump look-alike was dressed up as a clown and Snoop Dogg aims a prop gun at him and pulls the trigger. Out of the gun comes a flag with the word “Bang” written on it.

After eyeing that video Donald Trump tweeted, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @ SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Bow Wow, who calls Snoop Dogg his “uncle,” apparently felt compelled to back Snoop Dogg and he retaliated against Trump’s tweet with one of his own.

Bow Wow’s tweet took this Twitter war of words to an entirely different level. While it was addressed to Donald Trump, it threatened action against Melania. Bow Wow sent Trump the message that if he didn’t stop talking about Snoop Dogg then Bow Wow would “pimp your wife and make her work for us.” The tweet below offers up Snoop Dogg’s sentiments about what Bow Wow wrote and one might say that he doesn’t look too happy.

According to Fox Insider, Mike Huckabee “had some strong words for rapper Bow Wow.” Huckabee said, “Melania Trump is a beautiful, classy lady, and the attacks on her, they’re obscene.” The former governor suggested that this post could qualify as a felony offense. Huckabee also said, “It’s just disgusting.” He added, “And this guy Bow Wow? What a bad dog! Take away all the bones… What a goober.”

Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, has backed away, seemingly with his tail between his legs. He has deleted the tweet, which stirred up so much fury. But deleting things off the Internet doesn’t get rid of them, they are around forever.

The Sun reminds their readers that there’s a law dealing with threats against the president and his family members. “Threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict bodily harm upon the president or his/her immediate family members is a class E felony in the United States, and carries a sentence of no more than five years in prison.”

According to Digital Music, “US Secret Service officers have confronted at least one rapper over the lyrical death threats against Trump.” That rapper was Renizance, who released a “detailed fantasy” that involves kidnapping and eventually killing the president. That music video was called Trump Dies.

It is not known if the Secret Service has been in touch with Bow Wow or Snoop Dogg as of yet regarding their disrespectful tweet and video aimed at Donald and Melania Trump. Snoop Dogg’s video is being called a “mock assignation” of the president by news reports today. According to The Wrap, when it comes to Snoop Dogg’s video, a representative from the Secret Service has made it known that they’ve got their eye on the rapper.

Digital Music reports that Bow Wow deleted his tweet “amidst felony enforcement threats.” While the Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump event appears to be dying down, it is Bow Wow’s tweet targeting Melania Trump that has taken front and center today. Will the Secret Service treat this like a threat? Only time will tell.

Why would this rapper bring Melania Trump into the mix if his beef was with Donald Trump? To speak about any woman this way is disturbing. Can you imagine if something along these lines were said about a first lady during yesteryear’s administrations, such as the Kennedy, Nixon, Clinton or Obama era?

Saying something like this about the first lady probably wouldn’t end up as a minor blurb in the news in decades gone by. If something this serious was said about a first lady decades ago, it probably wouldn’t surprise the citizens of the U.S. back then if the government broke down a few doors looking for the culprits. Today things are different, very, very different.

