Dave Chappelle On Netflix: ‘I’m Scared’ And ‘Back By False Confidence’ [Opinion]

Dave Chappelle is back in the public spotlight, with a two-show special exclusively available on Netflix, which came out Tuesday, March 21. A third Netflix show has also been agreed upon and will be released at a later date.

Dave Chappelle on the eve of his opening on Netflix appeared at a private show featuring his comedic performance at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. It was an intimate crowd of celebrities and friends. The Los Angeles Times quotes Chappelle from the show.

“Much like American currency, I’m back by false confidence. I’m scared, they beat poor Amy Schumer up.”

Dave Chappelle is referring to a change in the way audiences rate shows on Netflix. after Amy Schumer’s Netflix comedy show The Leather Special was flooded with very negative one-star reviews.

While Netflix viewers were formerly given the choice to give a show one to five stars, now it’s just a thumbs up or thumbs down according to Breitbart.

Dave Chappelle’s act is not like anything Amy Schumer’s comedy, but comedy has become increasingly difficult for all comedians. Dave finally explained why he walked out on a $50 million dollar TV series deal over 10 years ago.

Mr. Chappelle told CNN he had lost creative control and felt uncomfortable with the material he was “being encouraged” to present.

“I was doing sketches that were funny, but socially irresponsible. I feel like I was deliberately being encouraged and I was overwhelmed.”

Dave Chappelle continued to work, but on a smaller scale, avoiding TV and larger venues in favor of smaller stages. He told CNN he was basically drawing too much heat ten years ago. Now he’s stepping out under those hot lights again on Netflix

“I never stopped being on stage. What I did was step off of the main stage. Because those lights were hot, and I was trying to do other things with my life.”

Dave Chappelle didn’t give any sneak previews of any of his Netflix material. Dave admitted he had no new jokes for the Peppermint Club audience, but they could catch his new material after midnight on Netflix. It was overall a very loose set according to The Los Angeles Times.

Kendall Jenner and Kanye West attended the event together. Tobey Maguire, Wiz Khalifa, Don Cheadle, and Aloe Black were guests at the event as well.

Dave Chappelle will receive $60 Million for his three Netflix specials. The first two shows are titled, “The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live At the Hollywood Palladium” and “Deep In The Heart Of Texas: Live At Austin City Limits.”

Reportedly, Dave is quite nervous about how this new show will be received. Still, even his act at the Peppermint Club was reportedly quite politically incorrect according to the Los Angeles Times.

Amy Schumer received over 1200 reviews with an average rating of 1.5 stars. That is pretty scathing, so Chappelle has plenty of reasons to be nervous about speaking to such a tough crowd on Netflix.

Dave Chappelle hopes that the majority of the public audience is ready for his playful banter and social commentary, which doesn’t hold to any standard ideology over another. Chappelle has always been all over the place with thought provoking and quite funny shock therapy for the audience.

Dave Chappelle is anxious about Netflix viewer opinions so please take a load off his mind and click the thumbs up.

