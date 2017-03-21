Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik: The Future And Soul Of Rock And Roll [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Are Lady Gaga and Harry Styles the last vestige of hope for Classic Rock and Heavy Metal? Is Zayn Malik the new caretaker of music with a soul?

Lady Gaga has metalheads hoping she can bring new life into the music industry. As Anthrax, Metallica and other heavy metal bands grow older they long for someone like Lady Gaga who has the public’s full attention to start to revitalize heavy metal for a new generation.

Harry Styles is to Classic Rock what Lady Gaga is to Heavy Metal. Zayn Malik may likewise just have a shot at reviving the soul of R&B as well.

Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik are all in for a new sound that is more like the old sound. These once commercialized pop artists have huge internet and media followings, but now Zayn Malik, Lady Gaga, and Harry Styles are following their hearts, having already gained top positions of influence in the music industry.

Harry Styles sounds more like David Bowie or Queen than his former self according to Hits Daily Double. Styles’ new music is classic rock, but new. Harry is bringing “authentic” rock music to a generation of teen and tween Directioners ready to gobble up every morsel Styles tosses out.

Lady Gaga has been around a bit longer than Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, but when Lady Gaga was a younger artist, she idolized bands like Metallica and Anthrax. Lady Gaga was a huge David Bowie fan as well.

Lady Gaga knows the deep cuts from old Metallica albums according to Lars Ulrich of Metallica. Lars Ulrich told Entertainment Weekly how much he loved that Lady Gaga performed at the Grammys with them.

“I was at a dinner party at my buddy’s house a couple months ago and [Lady Gaga] was there. We ended up sitting and talking about her old metal days in Jersey and the Lower East Side. I knew she was a metal chick at heart, but I didn’t know how deep her metal roots were.”

Zayn Malik, unlike Harry Styles, was never comfortable with One Direction’s music style. Zayn Malik told The Fader in 2015 when he left One Direction he never felt like he fit within the pop genre. Zayn Malik grew up with R&B and didn’t feel truly comfortable with mainstream pop.

Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik paid their dues to pop music, but it isn’t really where their heart is at. Harry Styles and Zayn Malik signed a contract with Simon Cowell and Syco records so Zayn Malik and the rest had to follow the plan set out for them.

Lady Gaga followed the market to get where she is, but she is a real heavy metal rocker at heart. Lady Gaga proved her metal worthiness at the Grammys with Metallica and now Anthrax is asking her to perform with them as well.

Harry Styles though he took One Direction’s teen pop sound in stride, also longed to be a more serious musician and for him, that meant classic rock. Harry’s new album is going to rock those teeny boppers cute little socks off according to Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, but they are going to love it. See more of Johnny McDaid’s remarks about Harry Styles from the Inquisitr.

Can Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Zayn Malik revive rock and roll, heavy metal and the real soul of R&B? Can music gain a more authentic flavor in their hands?

Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik have large and active fan bases that hang on their every word, so perhaps they can kickstart a resurgence of classic rock, heavy metal, and soulful music.

[Featured Images by Kevin Winter and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]