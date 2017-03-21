One Direction, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik: Perfectly ‘Insane’ New Albums In 2017 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne are all working on solo albums. Are Directioners craving a progress update?

Harry Styles of One Direction has been completed except for a few finishing touches such as packaging, and it should be out by late April or early May. Father John Misty, one of many musical experts blown away by Harry Styles’ new sound, was recently quoted in Heat World as stating the following.

“Harry’s new album is F**KING INSANE.”

Zayn Malik’s album for 2017 is not completed yet, but he is releasing another solo single soon called “Still Got Time” featuring Party Next Door, according to Entertainment Weekly. And, yes, Zayn Malik still has plenty of time to get that album out this year.

One Direction’s Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have “Still Got Time” to get those albums out in 2017 as well. Rumors are flying about Liam Payne’s progress; some say he’s almost finished, whereas others say he’s given up on the project.

One Direction’s Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan cannot give up, though. That’s just silly talk.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan of One Direction have recording contracts, so if Liam Payne is resting with Cheryl, it probably means his part is done except for last-minute details. It might still take months for the album to actually come out, though. Of course, Liam Payne can take a little time off to be with his wife and new baby as well, so perhaps that’s what he’s doing.

Harry Styles and Zayn Malik are definitely perfectionists, and their music will be exemplary. By all indications, the same applies to Louis Tomlinson’s work. Louis Tomlinson, however, is not even rumored to be near completion.

One Direction’s Niall Horan’s single “This Town” was a simply elegant Irish folk ballad. It was timeless, and Niall Horan indicated its writing was effortless. It just flowed and was beautiful. Irish folk is apparently in, especially considering that Ed Sheeran is currently burning up the charts.

Zayn Malik told the Sunday Times Style that his second album will be quite different than the first. Zayn Malik definitely inferred that he liked it better than Mind of Mine. Zayn Malik feels he has grown as a musician and as a person since 2015, which is when he wrote the music on Mind of Mine. See this article on the Inquisitr for more about former One Direction singer Zayn Malik’s new album.

One Direction’s Harry Styles’ music has been getting rave reviews from musical experts who are calling his music “authentic” British classic rock just like from the 70s, only with Harry Styles. Hits Daily Double compares Styles to both Queen and David Bowie. See this article by the Inquisitr for more about One Direction’s Harry Styles new album.

Zayn Malik and One Direction’s Harry Styles are doing some groundbreaking musical work that could turn the tides of music and, perhaps, possibly change the world, just as rock and roll did in the 1960s. Although in some ways retro, Harry’s music will be unique.

Harry Styles and Zayn Malik’s music is complex unlike most of the current pop. Even One Direction’s earlier music was a bit more lively and interesting than where mainstream music has been going in this decade.

If One Direction’s Harry Styles’ music is at least as well received as Zayn Malik’s Mind of Mine was in early 2016, then perhaps Harry Styles and Zayn Malik can set some new trends.

One Direction plans to reunite as soon as all the band members complete their albums and tour with them. Yes, it might be a while, but they will reunite, just as they have promised.

Will One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, as well as Zayn Malik set music on a new course in 2017?

[Featured Image by John Shearer/Invision/AP Images]