2017 NCAA Tournament: Bold Predictions For No. 3 Baylor Vs. No. 7 South Carolina [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Trevor Lowry and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Duke Blue Devils were predicted by many to win a national championship this year. Unfortunately for Duke fans, the Blue Devils ran into the South Carolina Gamecocks in the round of 32. The result was one of the biggest upsets of the 2017 NCAA tournament.

Duke is down and out, and now South Carolina will be taking on the Baylor Bears in the Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks’ first-round victory came against No. 10 seed Marquette Golden Eagles. Meanwhile, the Bears have taken care of business against No. 14 seed New Mexico State Aggies and No. 11 seed USC Trojans.

While Baylor’s Johnathan Motley has been catching headlines left and right during the 2016-17 college basketball season (that tends to happen when a player averages 17.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, and also leads his team to a No. 3 seed in the Big Dance), all eyes should be on South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell. One might be wondering why. Let’s explain.

Not only is Thornwell averaging 21.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, but he also dropped 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists on the mighty Blue Devils. Plus, he is averaging a whopping 26.5 points per game in the dance. While Thornwell’s performance in the 2017 NCAA tournament has been anything but a fluke, he is finally getting the national attention he deserves.

While South Carolina is likely one of the most liked teams in the Big Dance right now (eliminate Duke and that tends to be the case), Baylor is no cakewalk. This is a squad that knocked off the Oregon Ducks when they were ranked No. 4, the Michigan State Spartans when they were ranked No. 24, the Louisville Cardinals when they were ranked No. 10, the Xavier Musketeers when they were ranked No. 7, and the West Virginia Mountaineers when they were ranked No. 10. Spoiler alert: Oregon, Xavier, and West Virginia are still alive and well in the Big Dance.

Nonetheless, this should be one heck of a showdown. Before the Sweet 16 begins, fans can catch some bold predictions for Baylor vs. South Carolina below.

Thornwell Continues To Shine On The Biggest Stage

Thornwell is going to get his points. At this point, there is no stopping him.

Therefore, in bold prediction fashion, fans can expect the Gamecock to drop 30 points (or more) on the Bears. As a result, South Carolina will be staring down an Elite Eight appearance.

Motley Reminds Everyone Why He Was A Top Player In College Hoops This Season

Motley is one of the most lethal players left in the 2017 NCAA tournament. Not only does he have the regular-season stats to back that statement up, but he is also averaging a double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds per game) in the dance.

While he is more than capable of putting up a 30-point performance (he did so against the Texas Longhorns earlier in the year, after all), he won’t quite reach that mark against South Carolina. He will, however, drop at least 20 points and double figures in the rebounding department.

South Carolina, you have been warned.

A Winner Is Not Decided During Regulation, Meaning Overtime Is On The Horizon

You know what the 2017 NCAA tournament is lacking? Buzzer-beaters and overtime.

Those two things are bound to happen sooner or later, so why not, at the very least, can overtime happen in this Sweet 16 showdown?

If Thornwell and Motley bring their A games, then we should be in store for quite the treat, and these teams could end up trading baskets all game long as a result.

Call it a hunch, wishful thinking, or whatever you want, but Baylor vs. South Carolina will go into overtime. In terms of the winner, well, that, of course, remains a mystery. While the Gamecocks are riding some serious momentum into the Sweet 16 thanks to a win over Duke, Baylor also has some momentum going for it (it hasn’t lost in the Big Dance, after all), and it is also a No. 3 seed for a reason.

The winner of this contest, which will hopefully go into overtime (fingers crossed), will play the winner of the Florida vs. Wisconsin showdown in the Elite Eight.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]