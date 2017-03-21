2017 NCAA Tournament: Bold Predictions For No. 3 Oregon Vs. No. 7 Michigan [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Trevor Lowry and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

If you predicted the Michigan Wolverines to make it to the Sweet 16, then you look like a genius right about now. After all, here the Wolverines are, playing in the Sweet 16 as a No. 7 seed. Next up, red-hot Michigan will test its luck against No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks in the 2017 NCAA tournament.

The Wolverines made it to this stage of March Madness 2017 by knocking off No. 10 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first round and No. 2 seed Louisville Cardinals in the second. As for their next opponent, which is, of course, the Ducks, they took down No. 14 seed Iona Gaels in the round of 64 and No. 11 seed Rhode Island Rams in the round of 32.

The winner of this matchup will go on to play in the Elite Eight against the winner of the Kansas vs. Purdue Sweet 16 clash.

At this point, Michigan seems like a team of destiny after its plane slid off the runway. After that nightmare, the rest, as they say, has been history. To make a long story short, the Wolverines had to play in their practice uniforms at one point in the Big Ten tournament, and then they ended up winning the entire thing.

Team of destiny or not, they will be going up against a Dillon Brooks-led squad that can knock off any team in the country, and they hold a 31-5 record and have wins against the UCLA Bruins and Arizona Wildcats, to prove it. The Wolverines’ best wins, for all it’s worth — because that kind of stuff tends to go out the window once the tournament begins — have come against the SMU Mustangs, Wisconsin Badgers (twice), and Purdue Boilermakers (twice). Of course, the win against Louisville in the second round had “big-time win” written all over it.

This one should be fun, to say the least, and that is especially the case since Derrick Walton Jr. and Brooks will be gracing the Sweet 16 with their presence.

Before the 2017 NCAA tournament festivities resume action, let’s unleash some bold predictions for Oregon vs. Michigan.

Michigan Drains At Least 15 Shots From Deep

The Wolverines exploded from behind the arc against Oklahoma State with 16 three-pointers. Derrick Walton Jr. had six of those threes (how good was he in that game?) by himself. In Round 2, the Wolverines could only manage six threes against the Cardinals, but they still found a way to survive and advance.

In Round 3, look for the Wolverines to rain in threes for days.

Dillon Brooks Does His Best To Advance Oregon, Drops 20-Plus Points

Dillon Brooks is the main man for the Ducks, and he is leading the team with 16.4 points per game to prove it.

While he has yet to crack the 20-point mark in the scoring department in the 2017 NCAA tournament (he dropped 18 against Iona and 19 against Rhode Island), he will do his best to try and advance Oregon by dropping at least 20 points in the Sweet 16.

The Wolverines Win An Absolute Thriller

If Michigan catches fire from behind the arc again, and if Brooks plays like one of the best players in the country — which he is capable of doing — then fans should be in store for an absolute thriller.

While it’s easy to get caught up in the moment during March Madness, meaning it is easy to pick a Cinderella, if you will, over a favorite, the Wolverines appear to be the real deal. After all, ESPN’s Myron Medcalf has Michigan down as the fifth-best team and Oregon as the 12th-best team in ESPN’s reseeded Sweet 16. Take that as you will.

The Wolverines are more than capable of making the Elite Eight. Not only did they win the Big Ten tournament right after disaster appeared on their doorstep, but they are currently shredding through opponents in this year’s version of the dance.

John Beilein’s squad is more than capable of knocking off the Ducks, and they will do just that.

[Featured Image by Andy Lyons/Getty Images]