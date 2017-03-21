Tomi Lahren On Fox News? With ‘Blaze’ Contract Set To Expire, Where Will She Go? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Cal Jeffrey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Tomi Lahren is an internet phenom; this fact is hard to argue. She is a conservative commentator for The Blaze, and the “Final Thoughts” segment of her show regularly goes viral.

According to the Dallas News, “Her average video is watched 5 million times. Donald Trump is lucky to get 1 million views.”

One segment where she ranted on about Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem received more than 66 million views. There is no denying that she can draw an audience, so it is hard to imagine that she will ever have trouble finding work.

Lahren is currently serving a one-week suspension from The Blaze. According to Fox News, the suspension comes on the heels of her appearance on the liberal daytime talk show The View. Speculation is that the suspension is over comments that she made regarding abortion.

“I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies. I can sit here and say that as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Her comments riled up conservatives, and the controversy sparked a small Twitter war between Tomi Lahren and other reporters at The Blaze. Her coworkers were none too happy with her, and neither was her boss Glenn Beck, founder of the conservative outlet.

According to the Daily Caller, Beck disagreed that it is hypocritical to be for limited government while also being pro-life.

On his radio show, he pointed out that limited government is not incompatible with wanting “the government to protect [the] life of the unborn.”

Beck did not outright condemn Tomi or her views but suggested that it takes “intellectual honesty” to come to sound and rational conclusions. At the same time, voicing that “emotional responses” to things read on Facebook and Twitter are not a logical basis for your political opinions.

“You actually have to study things — these things out in your mind. Especially at a time period like today,” Glenn said.

Despite suggestions that Lahren’s suspension might be due to her remarks, neither The Blaze nor Tomi have commented on the matter.

Tomi Lahren’s contract with The Blaze is expiring in September and “a source with direct knowledge of the situation” told the Daily Caller that the likelihood of her contract being renewed is “pretty near zero.”

Her appearance on The View had nothing to do with her contract renewal issue. The source stated that the decision to let her contract expire was made well before her comments on the show. However, the decision to let her contract run out may explain her frequent appearances on network television recently.

In addition to the spot on The View, Lahren has appeared on Fox News shows several times in the last few months and at least twice in the last week. Once was on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and the other appearance was with Sean Hannity. Could she be shopping herself out knowing that her contract will be ended? It is well within the realm of possibilities.

She has talent, charm, and as stated previously, can draw an audience, but does she have what it takes for network television? One would think that with her conservative views (aside from being pro-choice) that she would be a perfect fit as a regular pundit on Fox, but according to the Dallas News, Tomi Lahren believes that she is “too controversial” for Fox News.

“People may look at Lahren and see ‘Fox News,’ but she says she’s ‘too controversial’ for the cable network. She wants to start her own media empire, and is inspired by the career paths of Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and her boss, Beck. She could run for office, though her higher priority is having a family.”

With all due respect to Tomi Lahren’s aspirations, she may be selling herself short with the notion of being too controversial for Fox. In fact, her fiery “Final Thoughts” are quite similar to Judge Jeanine Pirro’s “Opening Statements” on Justice with Judge Jeanine. Both exhibit an unfettered ferocity when issuing their opinions in these segments, and both display courage in stating their views that challenge anyone to fight them over it. Tomi is not too controversial for Fox. She would fit right in and bring millions of followers with her.

However, if Tomi Lahren decides to start a family or a “media empire” instead of working for another news outlet, good for her. There is little doubt that she will succeed in whatever path she chooses.

[Featured Image by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP Images]