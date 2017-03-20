David Rockefeller: Philanthropist Or Globalist Menace? Billionaire Dead At 101 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Perri Fisher and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Billionaire David Rockefeller is dead at age 101 of congestive heart failure, according to Inquisitr‘s reports. This event, sad for some and joyous for others, has reignited old debates on this man’s purpose and effect on the world. While some mourn the loss of a generous philanthropist, others rejoice that a globalist tyrant has finally been laid to rest.

David Rockefeller, heir to his grandfather’s Standard Oil fortune, began his banking career in 1946 at Chase and was named president of the bank in 1961, according to Russia Today. The New York Times portrays Rockefeller as a major philanthropist who made generous multi million-dollar donations to Rockefeller University, Harvard University, and The Museum of Modern Art, which was founded by his mother, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller. Russia Today reports that Rockefeller visited over 103 countries during his tenure at Chase Manhattan Bank- a role that clearly went beyond that of the typical American banker.

Various media outlets praise David Rockefeller’s involvement and donations to international groups such as the Trilateral Commission, which Rockefeller founded, and the Council on Foreign Relations, which Russia Today reports he chaired from 1970 to 1985. Meanwhile, everyday citizens are asking whether Rockefeller was really using these groups to improve our economy and make the world a better place or if there was a more sinister agenda at play.

It is notable that Rockefeller’s critics exist on both the political left and right, with accusations ranging from economically exploiting the working class to being an architect of a globalist “New World Order”. Many claim that Rockefeller played a part in American diplomat and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s international meddling, while others express disgust at his apparent ability to obtain multiple heart transplants. Russia Today takes a stab at some of these rumors in their article “Bilderberg, Kissinger & transplant rumors: Truth & myths of David Rockefeller’s life”. They report that Rockefeller collaborated with Kissinger in 1979 to provide refuge to Iran’s overthrown Shah and that he attended secret Bilderberg Group meetings. However, they also note that there are no records to confirm the claims that David Rockefeller received seven heart transplants and that there are in fact no records indicating that any patient has ever received so many.

David Rockefeller lived for a century and stole the labor and lives of millions of human beings. His peaceful death is a travesty — Eugen Leviné (@eugen_levine) March 20, 2017

David Rockefeller dies aged 101! He should've died a long time ago, he had EIGHT heart transplants to keep going ????. — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) March 20, 2017

The true heart of the matter, however, lies in Rockefeller’s motivations and goals as an international figure. Perhaps the answer can be found in his 1991 address to a Trilateral Commission meeting. We Are Change reports that Rockefeller stated

“We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected the promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world-government. The supranational sovereignty if [sic] an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries”

Why did Rockefeller praise the press’s “discretion”? What is this “world-government” that he mentions?

According to Ideascale, in his Memoirs book, Rockefeller explains,

“Some even believe we [Rockefeller family] are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – One World, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it”

GLOBALISM RESCINDING: New World Order titan, David Rockefeller dies at age 101. Next in line, the evil SOROS. ???? pic.twitter.com/Z9vQ0FZbOg — ????Grant J. Kidney???? (@GrantJKidney) March 20, 2017

Clearly, David Rockefeller has admitted to conspiring to create “One World”, but what are the implications of this? By all accounts, on the surface it seems that Rockefeller had been diligently and assiduously working towards the greater good- with his large charitable donations and his organization‘s ostensible goal of examining and solving common global problems. But if the goal is truly altruistic, why all the secrecy?

With his death, we may never know David Rockefeller’s true motivations for his high-profile and vastly influential international adventures. However, much insight can be gained by examining Rockefeller’s past words and observing the effects of his efforts.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]