President Trump Slams Colin Kaepernick For Limbo Status In NFL [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Erin Fitzgerald and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It’s no question whether President Trump dislikes Colin Kaepernick. After all, Colin refused to vote or acknowledge the American flag. Last night at a rally in Louisville, President Trump slammed Colin Kaepernick once again, only this time for his limbo status in the NFL, according to NBC Sports.

Kaepernick is not having much luck being signed by an NFL team after being dropped from the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick became a free agent following his protest against the American flag.

This isn’t the first time that President Trump took a hit at Colin Kaepernick. Should we blame the President of the United States being offended by someone who won’t stand behind the American Flag?

At a rally last night, Trump once again slammed Kaepernick, only this time for being a free agent.

“But there was an article today. It was reported that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump. Do you believe that? I just saw that. I just saw that. I said if I remember that one I’m gonna report it to the people of the Kentucky. Because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”

It is certainly obvious that once an NFL team signs Kaepernick, Trump is going to have some words to say about it. Could NFL teams seriously be reluctant to pick the former San Francisco 49er quarterback in fear of Trump making a public shame against them? Or could they possibly have no interest in hiring an unpatriotic man who won’t stand for our American Flag and everything that it stands for?

Trump is very open on Twitter and will pretty much tweet about whatever is on his mind. He recently tweeted some backlash following the FBI announcing the investigation in regard to the Trump Administration and Russia. Of course, he had to question why the Clinton’s were not under investigation since it was revealed that they received $145 million in donations from Russia while she served as the secretary of state.

What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

While some may think Trump is crazy for thinking that the NFL teams won’t sign Kaepernick for the simple fact that they fear the president of the United States may have some not so good words to say about them, Spike Lee’s Instagram post shows that he’s not the only one who thinks so.

Just Had Brunch With My Brother Colin @Kaepernick7 . How Is It That There Are 32 NFL Teams And… https://t.co/YpwPiQhWXN — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) March 19, 2017

Let’s reiterate here where the Trump-Kaepernick feud began. Last fall, Colin Kaepernick decided that he would not stand during the national anthem. He openly blamed his actions on the fact that the American flag and our country nowadays stood for “the oppression of people of color and ongoing issues with police brutality,” SB Nation reports.

When Trump found out about Kaepernick’s disregard for the American flag, he quickly shared his feelings on the matter. According to USA Today, Trump was so disgusted with his unAmerican ways that he announced on KIRO radio in Seattle that Kaepernick should find a new country.

“I think it’s personally not a good thing, I think it’s a terrible thing. And, you know, maybe he should find a country that works better for him. Let him try, it won’t happen.”

During the two’s feud against one another, Kaepernick told the Bay Area reporters that Trump was “openly racist.” However, can you blame President Trump for being upset?

[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]