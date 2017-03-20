‘The Walking Dead’: Why Rick And Michonne Make The Perfect ZA Couple [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Taylor Rios and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Walking Dead is a television show focused on what happens to certain people following the zombie apocalypse. In the ZA, there is death and a lot of it. However, survivors are human and with life being short and uncertain, some characters don’t hesitate to take a chance at love. On the other hand, because people could die at any time, it makes falling in love risky. When it comes to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), he and Michonne (Danai Gurira) make the perfect ZA couple.

Last season, there were hints that Rick and Michonne had feelings for one another. However, Danai Gurira said that it actually went all the way back to Season 3, when Michonne first met the group leader at the prison. As fans recall, she was the one that found baby formula on the ground when Merle Dixon (Michael Rooker) kidnapped Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

Danai Gurira’s character on TWD used to be a mother herself and knew that a child probably wouldn’t survive without the formula. There was also a part of her that was curious. It was also a risky move, approaching survivors she didn’t know. They could have been good people or ruthless villains setting up a trap.

Eventually, Michonne became part of Rick’s group and it turned out that they had a familiar connection. Michonne and Andrea (Lauren Holden) encountered one another at one point in the apocalypse. When Andrea was sick, Michonne refused to leave her and saved her life.

When the Claimers were an issue, it was Michonne who comforted Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) after he was attacked. That was when Rick did the unthinkable to one of the villains. He bit off a chunk of his throat and spit it out like a rabid, deranged animal. It was an unforgettable scene that showed Rick’s rage as well as his determination to save his son.

In The Walking Dead Season 7, Rick and Michonne are a couple and have been given the nickname “Richonne.” She is different than the other women Grimes has been with. His wife, Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) wasn’t the typical zombie apocalypse survivor. She could hold her own, but was mentally weak and was not cut out for the difficult decisions one had to make in that world. Then, there was Jessie (Alexandra Breckenridge), who lived in Alexandria and was not equipped to handle the real world outside the community walls.

Rick Grimes needed a woman that was strong in every sense of the word. Physically, emotionally, and mentally. He needed someone who could hold her own, but also had a caring heart. Somebody who could think rationally during stressful times and was observant. Even though Rick is a leader, he has moments where he breaks down mentally. He can allow his emotions to cloud his judgment. There needs to be someone he trusts completely that can help him deal with those moments.

These are not the only reasons Michonne is perfect for Rick. They look good together and have a real connection. Not only do Rick and Michonne make a killer team, but they can laugh together. They can look at each other and know what the other is thinking. The depth of their connection was played out well in Episode 12, titled “Say Yes.” For the first time, there was nobody else to worry about. It was just them, together, enjoying each other’s company and living in the moment. They will survive this apocalypse (and hopefully Season 7) together.

What do you think about Rick and Michonne on The Walking Dead? Do you believe “Richonne” is the perfect ZA couple?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]