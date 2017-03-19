‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Ep 14: Characters Who Will Die During The War Against Negan [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Patricia Grannum and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Walking Dead Season 7 is finally marching to war. The show’s executive producers have confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that episode 14 will kick things off and and their foot will be on the gas from that point forward. If you’re a Walking Dead fan you know that means non-stop action- cracked skulls, disembowelments and the like- until the season finale.

It also means that your favorite character could die.

Fans of Glenn and Abraham know this all too well. So to prepare you for the mourning period that inevitable comes when your favorite character dies, I’ve put together a list of Walking Dead characters that will most likely die this season when the war against Negan gets started. This is based on clues from the show so far and hints from the actors and producers from interviews.

(Warning, this post contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 7. If you’re not caught up with the latest episode, retreat right this minute!)

The Walking Dead: les zombies vont marcher encore longtemps https://t.co/Luf5iJmlAA pic.twitter.com/2YN7d2jhb0 — BFMTV People (@BFMTV_People) March 19, 2017

Let’s take a look at the characters whose time on the show could be almost up:

Sasha:

Sasha is on the top of this list for a couple of reasons. In episode 12, she committed to going on a suicide mission with Rosita to kill Negan on their own with a long-distance rifle. Given the scope of Negan’s power and malevolence, that’s a clear setup for a character death if there ever was one. In the previews for Episode 14, she’s seen giving what sounds like a final farewell to Enid before leaving to pursue Negan. This could also be interpreted as a sign to the audience that this episode will be the character’s last.

What’s more, the actress who plays Sasha, Sonequa Martin-Green, has been cast in the lead role on CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, so dividing her time between that role and The Walking Dead could become an issue. So Sasha will most likely axed, or maybe “Lucilled.” Let’s hope not on that last part. The image of Glenn’s bloody eye bulging out is still stuck in my head.

Here’s what Sonequa Martin-Green told The Hollywood Reporter about her Sasha and Rosita’s chances of surviving Season 7 and their mission to kill Negan.

I think any duo paired up in our gang of heroes could succeed for sure. We’ve developed to this point where that kind of thing is possible.

She sounds very optimistic but that could just be to throw us off the scent of the impending loss of Sasha.

Rosita:

Since The Walking Dead Season 7 started with surprise deaths of two longtime characters, I wouldn’t be surprised if they bookend it with another two death sequence.

The Walking Dead Season 7: Episode 14, Rosita and Sasha Prepare for the Fight, Promo Photos https://t.co/sYUjPUXCde pic.twitter.com/9WG2LGWn1t — Sivertimes (@TheSiverTimes) March 14, 2017

Rosita has been courting death ever since Abraham was killed. She’s the one who has been most annoyed by the survivor’s reluctance to go to war and has tried to get things started on her own on more than one occasion. The show may just reward her quest for martyrdom with a cracked skull.

Father Gabriel:

Father Gabriel has had one of the biggest character development arcs out of any of the secondary characters on the show. He’s gone from being a coward who sacrificed the lives of his parishioner because he was afraid to someone who is willing to step in and fight when he was needed. It would be a fitting end for him to sacrifice his life to save his friends during the war against Negan.

Seth Gilliam thinks Father Gabriel’s death is as brutal as Glenn’s in #TheWalkingDead (and he’s not wrong!) https://t.co/Snbm8YeAUY pic.twitter.com/JMCJvIWpUQ — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) March 18, 2017

I have a feeling though that his death may not happen this season but might take place when the war continues in season 8

Eugene:

Eugene is vulnerable because he is currently living in enemy territory. His death is less likely because he is currently seen as an asset because of his ability to make bullets. He’s also proven himself valuable in solving some of the problems the Saviors have around the Sanctuary, for example his suggestion to cast the Walker guards’ heads in metal so that they don’t disintegrate.

The Walking Dead: How Eugene's Relationship With Negan Compares to the Comics – IGN https://t.co/U9QFoFCuFb pic.twitter.com/epY0oHip7w — Khronic's Top 10 (@KhronicTopTen) March 19, 2017

But if for some reason Negan decides he’s expendable then it’s bye bye to Eugene and his mullet.

Which character from The Walking Dead won’t make it past season 7. Let us know your predictions in he comments below.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]