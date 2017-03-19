If Kim Kardashian Has A Mental Breakdown, It Would Surprise No One [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Patricia Grannum and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kim Kardashian’s mental health has been making the news a lot lately. Radar Online recently reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is on the verge of a mental breakdown. Reported insider sources told Radar that Kim has been going through it lately and her nerves are allegedly on edge.

“Kim is trying the best she can to work through this and yes, she has increased her therapy sessions,” the “source” said. “She is having a really hard time sleeping this past week and her family told her that she needs to chill on doing anything that would cause her to have another breakdown!”

Although there’s a claim coming from Gossip Cop that the Radar Online story is trash, it wouldn’t be that surprising to wake up tomorrow and find out that Kim Kardashian had a complete nervous breakdown.

Think about it:

Kim Kardashian Just Went Through The Paris Robbery A Couple Months Ago:

Kim Kardashian recently went through a very harrowing experience, one in which she feared for her life. We saw her tearily talk about it in previews for KUWTK season 13 episodes.

Kim Kardashian talks about her Paris robbery, including the first time she saw the gun https://t.co/9R4JcPLxqf pic.twitter.com/v6VXlBjZia — Mashable (@mashable) March 13, 2017

“They asked for money, dragged me onto the hallway, on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun, clear as day,” she tells her sisters. “I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision…am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back…or if I make it and they don’t…there’s no way out.”

Luckily, Kim made it out of the situation alive. But it would be very normal for her to have some residual PTSD after going through something as life threatening as that. This is especially understandable when you consider that the huge scope of her celebrity makes her a huge target. This bring us to the next point.

She’s Still Lives In The Media Spotlight:

Kim is still a very public figure. While she’s probably used to it now that Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been on the air, years and years of public scrutiny is bound to take a toll, even if you invite it into your life to boost your bottom line.

Recently, there have been reports that Kim Kardashian was very reluctant to come back to shoot KUWTK episodes for season 13. The Hollywood Gossip reports that the network had to pay her a huge bonus in order to get her to return. This is either a case of a mega star flexing her leverage to get a fatter pay check or a woman who is tired of having her every move filmed. I think it’s a little bit of both and perhaps more of the latter. I mean, does she really need the extra money.

Her Spouse Was Recently Hospitalized For His Mental Health Issues:

This is by no means an attempt to argue that mental health conditions are contagious. But the stress of caring about an intimate partner who is battling their own issues can take a toll especially when you are in the process of recovery yourself.

Divorce No. 3? Kim Kardashian Is 'Absolutely Miserable' Being Married To Kanye West https://t.co/WmLaK3WhuU pic.twitter.com/5cpjOsx0yC — Sarah Williams (@sarahsexynews) March 14, 2017

If Kim Kardashian is struggling with her mental health, my hope for her is that she is getting the professional help that she needs. She might be Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star to us but to her family, she’s a mother, daughter, sister and wife. Her mental health matters, so here’s hoping that she is taking care of it.

