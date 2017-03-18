Donald Trump Just Made A Huge Freudian Slip, Reveals True Feelings About America [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chrissie Williams and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

In a press conference on Friday, March 17, Donald Trump made a Freudian slip that provided a scary but truthful glimpse into the way Trump views America and his presidency, Occupy Democrats reported.

Trump said, “The United States has been treated very, very unfairly by many countries over the years and that’s going to stop.”

“We’re a very powerful company…country.”

Of course, this is not a huge newsflash because Trump has treated the country like a company from the beginning of his campaign. Even though it isn’t a huge surprise, it is still a shock to the system to hear him confirm our worst fears.

trump "mixed up" & calls America a company."confused" is putting it lightly, completely out of touch with realityhttps://t.co/tPzcvSLvc2 — mark john junor (@markjunor3) March 18, 2017

Americans hope they will have a better fate than the rest of his business ideas such as Trump Steaks, Trump Mortgage, Trump Airlines, Trump Vodka, Trump Ice, Trump: The Game, Trump Magazine, Trump Entertainment Resorts, Trump Tower, and Trump University.

“We’re a very strong, very strong country. We will soon be at a level that we perhaps have never been before. Our military is going to be strengthened, it’s been depleted. But I’m a trader, I’m a free trader, I’m a trader that wants to see good for everybody worldwide. But I am not an isolationist but any stretch of the imagination.”

Trump fired back at the notion that he is an isolationist by claiming that any such a report “is definitely fake news.”

The president referred to the United States as a company but quickly corrected his mistake. Of course, the press picked up on it immediately and began reporting about his slip-up.

Trump Caught Tweeting Fake News During Saturday Meltdown – Gets Fact Checked Hard https://t.co/4UYNdscCO1 pic.twitter.com/X0raOT5jX4 — Bipartisan Report (@Bipartisanism) March 18, 2017

According to Yahoo, a reporter later asked the POTUS if he ever regrets having a Twitter meltdown and he replied, “very seldom.” He seemed to believe that his opinion is mostly always right and believes his Twitter account reflects that.

The fact is, actions speak louder than words. In the 56 days that Trump has been in office, he has targeted many programs that benefit the elderly and poor.

For the presidential cabinet positions, Trump assigned his personal friends instead of those who were qualified. He discounted people like Republican Mitt Romney and gave a job to Ben Carson, who was not qualified to head the Department of Housing. Most of his cabinet members have never held any political office, but have been loyal friends or had business ties to the former reality TV star.

Even though Trump is the president of the United States, he still acts as if he is the head of a large corporation. He seems to have Trump-brand companies’ interests at heart and does little to benefit the majority of the country.

New Poll; 67% of Americans don’t want to pay for Trump’s weekly Florida golf tripshttps://t.co/s0ynaGJBWu pic.twitter.com/AQOgFumIr7 — Puesto Loco (@PuestoLoco) March 18, 2017

For example, he wanted to cut the funding for Meals On Wheels, Head Start, and the EPA but increased the military funding. Trump wants to replace the Affordable Care Act with a program he dubbed as TrumpCare.

Since he took office, Trump has invited foreign leaders to stay at his hotel chain and to his Mar-a- Lago estate for events and parties. Not to mention, China just approved an extensive list of sought-after trademarks for his businesses, something that many Americans consider to be a conflict of interest.

The truth is, Trump has no interest in working with the American people on any of the issues important to them. He is running the country like he has run his businesses for decades. Trump will continue to bend the rules to benefit his loyal rich friends’ pockets while giving the least amount possible to the rest of the country, especially the poor and middle class.

Most of Americans have voiced that they are not happy with Trump’s performance as president of the United States. His approval rating last week was at 41 percent, a historic low. George W. Bush had a higher rating at this point in his presidential term.

Do you think Donald Trump is running the country like it’s his company? Do you approve of his performance so far?

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]