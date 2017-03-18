Big Petition For Congress To Lose Its Health Coverage Grows To 600K Signatures [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Joe Burgett and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Republicans are working hard to come up with a new healthcare bill that can replace Obamacare, but sadly there has been a lot of problems with the GOP’s new bill right off and that has led to many pushing for Congress to lose their healthcare. This all stems from the recent American Health Care Act. The Congressional Budget Office’s analysis proved not only would this bill possibly increase premiums but it would affect older Americans a lot, which seemed to anger some people to say the very least.

Due to the hate over what Congress has done, an online petition was born. The petition is calling for the revoking of healthcare subsidies for lawmakers in Congress and their families. As it stands right now, the petition has over half a million signatures with the number currently being over 600,000, all of which want Congress to give up their healthcare.

The petition was created by Daniel Jimenez. He sadly lost his uninsured father to cancer a little while back and had an interesting argument regarding his petition for Congress to no longer have healthcare applied to them.

“Some politicians cannot relate to the cost burden experienced by families across the nation because they’ve historically received health benefits that most Americans have not.”

Daniel is right, as being a member of Congress offers full insurance through the government that taxpayers all over the country pay for at the end of the day. Daniel is basically saying that if Americans cannot have healthcare or the healthcare opportunities offered are problematic, then Congress should know how it feels to no longer have healthcare coverage that they richly need. It would help them realize how tough it is for the Americans who need it and have to pay high for it.

As mentioned, the CBO recently put out their analysis report on the new healthcare plan from the GOP. The major issue was that it was filled with various problems. This led many Republicans in Congress to claim that are not in favor of the bill and would not vote for it. Many believe there should be more changes. It all depends on who you talk to when it comes to what they feel should be in or out of the bill.

As it stands right now, if the GOP had their bill somehow pass through both the House of Representatives and the Senate and did go into effect after President Donald Trump signed it into law, the bill would end up causing problems by 2018. By next year alone, the projection is that 14 million Americans will not have access to healthcare. The thought is that due to the Republicans removing penalties that forced people to have healthcare insurance, many will get out of plans.

Sadly, the number would actually go up to at least 24 million people in a few years. This would affect older and sicker Americans that cannot afford the new insurance plan that they need. The government subsidies are useful but unlike Obamacare, they work a bit differently and do not cover as much. They are done by age and not income, so it does not matter if a 26-year-old makes the same money as a 50-year-old, the older man would pay more out in the long-run.

Daniel Jimenez made sure to talk about this when it came to Congress and their new healthcare law.

“If congress is willing to drastically cut health care subsidies for most people, are they willing to have the same rules apply to them and their families?”

In a sense, Daniel is basically telling Congress to put their money where their mouth is. If they are going to end up getting higher premiums with their new bill, which will force people to not have healthcare insurance at all, then Congress would be affected economically if the government took their healthcare away. Healthcare should be cheaper than it is now for all Americans, which is supposedly the goal in the end. The issue as it stands is that both sides are not willing to work together.

Republicans are pushing the healthcare bill too far right while Democrats are pushing for it to remain far left, which at the end of the day helps no one. One could theorize if Congress understood the healthcare trouble more, they might be more inclined to get healthcare where it needs to be, which seems to be Daniel’s plan. Jimenez will reportedly send the petition to Congress once it reaches one million signatures. He is more than halfway there, so it’ll be interesting to see how Congress feels if they do end up seeing it.

[Featured Image By Susan Waslsh/AP Images]