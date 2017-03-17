‘WrestleMania 33’: WWE Supercard Or Is 2017 Card The Worst In Recent Memory? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

We are just two weeks away from WWE Wrestlemania 33. As usual, the WWE network has used recent editions of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, to hype WrestleMania. We have seen feuds develop between former best buddies. Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and Triple H have all been involved in the setting of the story for the WrestleMania 33 card. Of course, WrestleMania is the WWE network’s most important event. The “show of shows” is the WWE’s opportunity to sell subscriptions and PPV events. The importance of WrestleMania to the WWE network, cannot be overemphasized.

When WrestleMania 33 rolls into Orlando, Florida, on April 2, grapple fans will be looking forward to a night of thrills, spills, and excitement. It is obvious that the WWE network wanst all of its biggest stars to play a part in making WrestleMania 33 the most outstanding night in the wrestling year. Twenty-seventeen will be no different, WrestleMania fans will see The Undertaker, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and John Cena, to name just a few. With all of those huge names on the WrestleMania 33 card, you would assume that fans and commentators would be thrilled. Sadly, that’s not the case.

As was reported in the Inquisitr recently, many believe that the WWE is wasting AJ Styles talents on a WrestleMania 33 match with Shane McMahon, the WWE vice-chairman. Styles is widely regarded as the WWE network’s most talented wrestler, so many think he should be battling for a championship, rather than facing a part-timer in a totally meaningless match.

It is easier to understand The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at the show of shows. The Undertaker is synonymous with WrestleMania, he dominated the event for over two decades with “The Streak.” The “Taker of Souls” had 21 straight victories, with no losses, at WrestleMania. It has been widely rumored that this will be The Undertaker’s last WrestleMania, and if that is the case then he deserves to go out with a huge bang.

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 33

In many ways, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is a smart move by the WWE. Despite over five years of promotion as Vince McMahon’s “Golden Boy,” Reigns is the most unpopular wrestler on the WWE network. It makes sense for the WWE to cash in on that unpopularity. If Reigns were to end The Undertaker’s career, it would make him even more unpopular and that could set up the best heel turn in WWE history. The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns notwithstanding, many commentators are questioning the makeup of the WrestleMania 33 card.

Sports Keeda claims that the WrestleMania 33 card is the “most underwhelming in recent memory,” and they claim that WrestleMania 32 set the trend towards mediocrity.

“Wrestlemania 32 turned out to be the worst edition ever. Everything about the event was a failure. The main event failed to live up to its minuscule expectations, the undercard didn’t deliver and The Rock wasted everyone’s time by burying the Wyatt’s. “Even the projected record 100,000 crowd was revealed to be a fabrication by Vince McMahon. “The whole event was a shambles, and it’s the failing of last year that has now translated to this year’s event.”

The buildup to the 2017 WrestleMania card, has been rather odd. Instead of the months of buildup and wild rumors, this year’s preparation has been surprisingly low-key and somewhat formulaic. You can pick from a short storyline menu, and it will reveal the buildup to every match on the WrestleMania 33 card.

Take your choice between, “wrestler feuding with his former mentor,” “former teammates turn on each other,” or “semi-retired veteran versus current star,” and you have the makeup of almost every bout on this year’s WrestleMania card. It could be argued that Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is the exception to those rules.

It could also be said the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is the match that no one quite understands on the WrestleMania 33 card. Sure, Goldberg and Lesnar have faced each other on a few occasions in the buildup to WrestleMania. The odd thing is perhaps that those collisions have probably totaled less than 60 seconds ring time.

Of course, we are still a couple of weeks away from WrestleMania, and as Forbes points out, there is still time for the WWE to throw in a few surprises. Who knows, we may still see Shinsuke Nakamura, Kurt Angle, or the Hardy Boys put in an appearance at the “show of shows.”

Are you a fan of WWE wrestling? If so give us your thoughts on the WrestleMania 33 card in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]