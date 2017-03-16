WWE: Reigns As A Face For ‘WrestleMania 34’ Will Be A Difficult Task [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chris Featherstone and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A former WrestleMania rematch is the current plan to take place for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Right now, the headline for this year’s event will be Brock Lesnar challenging Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship. The plan is for Lesnar to defeat Goldberg on April 2, and commence his championship reign. This will be the last year of Lesnar’s three-year contract, so the company will be revolved around his title reign.

The challenger for the title will once again be Roman Reigns. This match happened in 2015 at WrestleMania 31, with Reigns chasing Lesnar’s WWE Championship. Unfortunately, for both Lesnar and Reigns, Seth Rollins walked out of Levi Stadium in San Francisco, California, as champion, after he was the first person ever to cash in the Money in the Bank contract at the storied event. Three years later, Reigns will reportedly be chasing the championship again on the road to WrestleMania 34.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline gave details on these plans shaping up throughout the year.

“The plan is to once again build for a year and have the big coronation at WrestleMania. The idea between now and then is for Reigns to be the face, not just when he wins the title, but to fully replace John Cena as the lead babyface of the company. How they’ll make that work is uncertain. They may just go with the idea that the fans that attend TVs and PPVs that boo Reigns are a minority of their worldwide audience and ignore the obvious crowd reaction.”

Per previous reports, the plan at WrestleMania 31 was to actually give Reigns the championship then. However, due to a lack of positive reaction for the “Big Dog,” the plans were changed very late in the storyline. Seth Rollins has even gone on record to say that he did not know that he was going to become WWE Champion for the first time until the day of the event. A swift audible was called inside Levi Stadium, and Reigns, Rollins, and WWE Executives discussed the change of plans.

Meltzer adds to the major hurdle of effectively pushing Reigns as a huge babyface, which is something that has been difficult to do for quite some time.

“It’s hard to believe that in one year, considering it’s been more than two years since they’ve tried to change things, that the Santa Clara reaction of Lesnar being far and away the most popular wrestler on the show as the heel, and Reigns being even more far and away the most hated, even positioned as main event babyface, will change much with another year of attempting to convince fans Reigns is the guy.”

There is no doubt that Roman Reigns has improved tremendously since he commenced his babyface run after the Shield split. During his SummerSlam match against Randy Orton, it was obvious that there was needed improvement in his in-ring character and wrestling ability. Even then, fans were criticizing him for being green in the ring.

Now, however, Reigns has shown to be a stellar performer, having impressive matches against Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Bray Wyatt, Sheamus, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and others. From his current resume, there is not much lacking in his overall presentation, and he has shown that by the mic work and in-ring bouts.

On April 2, Reigns has the opportunity to be “The Guy.” Particularly, since a defeat against the Undertaker will prove that WWE has full investment in him, and is gearing him to be the next John Cena. Hopefully, there can be proper booking to turn fans over to siding with him instead of against him. If not, it could be a very tough hill to climb in making him a top babyface.

