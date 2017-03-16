UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Tells ‘Today’ Show ‘I Will Never Support A Muslim Ban’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Joe Burgett and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley recently sat down with the Today show, where she answered questions on a variety of things, but she really dove in regarding President Trump’s recent travel ban. Nikki Haley tried her hardest to defend the President in her interview but especially backed his recent revised travel ban.

She would basically claim that the ban didn’t have anything to do with any particular religion. Many felt that this had everything to do with religion, as the travel ban featured Muslim nations. However, Nikki Haley does not believe being Muslim is what got them on Trump’s list.

She told Today the following.

“It’s not a Muslim ban. I will never support a Muslim ban. I don’t think we should ever ban anyone based on their religion That is un-American. It is not good. What the president is doing, everybody needs to realize that what he’s doing is saying, ‘Let’s take a step back. Let’s temporarily pause.'”

President Trump’s first travel ban was denied due to federal judges feeling it was based mostly on banning specific nations on religion alone. What is so interesting is that as the governor of South Carolina, Haley, was against a Muslim ban. It has been noted that none of the countries on the travel ban list have been a problem for the United States in recent years. Meanwhile, places that have been — even those connected to 9/11 — were left off the list.

Nations such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt have business connections business to President Trump, which is why many believe they were left off the list. It makes sense to think that they would be part of the ban list along with the other nations if this were based on terror-related issues. Meanwhile, the nations on the list are not connected to homeland terror in the United States. Homeland Security recently cited this after being told to investigate into it by the president.

They concluded that the ban on these nations basically did not make sense if the ban was based on terror-related problems. They even cited that many Americans have done more to harm the United States than the immigrants who performed terrorist activities. That said, Nikki Haley may have some trouble trying to defend this, especially when it comes to her job as part of the United Nations.

Haley was interviewed before Trump’s most recent travel ban was denied by a federal judge in Hawaii. The executive order would have gone into effect today if the judge did not deny it. Nikki Haley is the daughter of Indian immigrants, and this was why Matt Lauer made sure to bring up possible discrimination with the recent travel ban.

In her defense of the ban, Haley claimed, “He’s saying let’s temporarily pause, and you prove to me that the vetting is okay, that I can trust these people coming through for the American people.”

The United Nations Ambassador for the United States also gave her thoughts on Russia after Lauer brought up that it had been confirmed Russia hacked into Democratic emails during the presidential campaign. Haley mentioned that Trump should take those threats seriously.

She stated, “We cannot trust Russia. We should never trust Russia”

Weirdly enough, Nikki Haley did not seem to have issues with Trump’s relationship between Russia and especially Vladimir Putin.

She told Matt Lauer, “I think he’s very open minded about working with everyone. He doesn’t want to cut anyone off. What he has allowed me to do is when I see something wrong, I call them out on it. I will always do that. He’s not once told me, ‘Go and be nice to Russia.’ He’s letting me do my job.”

What she said seemed to be somewhat contradictory to many Americans. She has no issue with Trump and the administration having a relationship with Russia because it’s good to work with everyone. Meanwhile, she claimed that people cannot trust Russia and that the country should never trust them. If one cannot be trusted, then why would one need to have a relationship with the nation or nations they cannot trust?

The United Nations happen to be part of Trump’s new congressional budget plan that sends an additional $50 billion to the defense fund, but in doing so, it happens to cut off a lot. The EPA is drastically affected by this, as well as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. However, the United Nations seems to be hurt a lot in the bill.

Basically, Trump’s budget called for American’s State Department funds, which affects money sent to the United Nations, to be cut in half. This would hurt the United Nations when it came to aiding nations that need help. It would also affect peacekeeping that the United Nations is part of.

Due to all of that being a huge thing, the United Nations would be hurt a great deal from the lack of funds. The United Nations has already mentioned a need for more money due to the recent activity they are part of around the world. If the United States took more away, that could really do some damage. But Nikki Haley does not seem to be as concerned and even mentioned that other nations should step up.

She claimed cuts will force her to with United Nations secretary general “on the efficiencies that are needed in peacekeeping reform, which we spent a ton of money on.” As mentioned, she feels other nations need to step up to help the U.N.

“We need Russia to step up and pay more. We need to see other countries step up and pay more. We’ve carried the burden for a really long time. And it doesn’t mean we’re not going continue to pay our due. But at some point, other countries have to step in and start funding these missions, too.”

When asked about President Trump’s wiretapping allegations against former President Barack Obama, she seemed to be against truly commenting on the situation at large.

However, she did a little bit of thought on it, saying, “He is our president, Matt. And so what he does, faults and all, he’s our president. And so I want him to be successful. When these tweets come out, I mean, do I look at ’em and say, ‘Okay, where did that come from?’ Yes. But I don’t pick up the phone and say what are you doing. I just know that’s who he is.”

She, like many others, seems to wonder what President Trump is doing when he says some of the things he says. What is interesting is that the ambassador for the United Nations would support a reduction in aid from the United States. She is correct in saying other nations should help too, which has been brought up for decades now. However, the United States cannot rely on other nations to throw in more funding. Therefore, the removal of money may hurt the U.N. long-term. It’ll be interesting to see if Congress agrees with the new budget and passes it to go into effect.

[Featured Image by Mary Altaffer/AP Images]