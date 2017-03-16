Boycott Hawaii? #BoycottHawaii Trends On Twitter In Response To Trump Travel Ban Block [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

“Boycott Hawaii” is what some are saying needs to be done in reaction to the Trump travel ban block by Hawaii District Court Judge Derrick Watson. Judge Watson, however, now isn’t the only federal judge to have blocked President Trump’s amended travel ban, as CNN has reported that early on Thursday morning a judge who resides in Maryland also put a block on the president’s order to prevent citizens of six Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S.

It remains to be seen if a boycott of Maryland in the form of #BoycottMaryland will trend on Twitter as well, just like #BoycottHawaii has started to trend.

How does one boycott Hawaii? What are Trump supporters saying needs to be done, and would it make any difference? Based on Twitter posts, people are indeed taking the hashtag seriously.

Yes many "Deplorables" travel. I have been to #Hawaii several times. #BoycottHawaii

Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua have Great Surf ???????? pic.twitter.com/plHuFIGhQA — Feisty☀️Floridian (@peddoc63) March 16, 2017

#BoycottHawaii trump needs to cut federal funding to hawaii — TRUMP (@Team__Trump) March 16, 2017

Me my wife and three other couples have just canceled our April trip to Hawaii they are not getting any of my money???? https://t.co/2soBcZLXkU — Felix (@felix_xfatcatx) March 16, 2017

Just as many, if not more, folks from the anti-Trump crowd are tweeting about boycotting Hawaii as well, largely making fun of the hashtag and those who stand behind it.

Really? Gosh you guys sure do boycott a lot of things. And liberals are the ones who need a safe space, sheesh! #BoycottHawaii — Rhonda 5 (@Jumpercrest) March 16, 2017

The people who sincerely want to #BoycottHawaii are precisely the people Hawaiians don't want raiding their islands anyway tbh — CT (@hawaiiowanpunch) March 16, 2017

#BoycottHawaii wah, wah, that judge is being mean to me, wah wah — Paul Crawford (@phcanes) March 16, 2017

It would be interesting to know who originally came up with #BoycottHawaii, because sometimes things on social media are not what they seem. A Trump hater could just as well of started this hashtag as a way to make Trump supporters look any number of things; foolish, intolerant and hot-tempered, perhaps.

As a Trump supporter myself, even if I was able to somehow boycott Hawaii (I’m a Florida girl), I wouldn’t. I’m honestly embarrassed by #BoycottHawaii. I’m not a fan of boycotts in general because much of the time they inadvertently punish those who have nothing to do with the reason of the boycotting, but there are instances when a boycott at least makes logical sense. Boycott Starbucks? Sounds reasonable. Boycott Kellogg’s? Equally possible. Boycott Netflix? Sure, why not? Boycott Hawaii? Wait, what?

I suppose technically it’s possible to boycott a state. If enough people opt not to travel to Hawaii, which is a popular vacation destination, their economy could suffer, but a massive amount of people would have to boycott Hawaii in order for the state to suffer because of it.

Another thing that bothers me about #BoycottHawaii is that those of us who lean right are supposed to be strong-minded, tolerant people. We pride ourselves on shunning political correctness. We can’t stand “safe spaces” and the “snowflake” generation, but those behind the boycott Hawaii hashtag are behaving very similarly to Generation Snowflake. What pride is there in punishing people who played no part whatsoever in the Trump travel ban block?

The same can be said for all boycotts. Hard-working people just like you and me work for Starbucks, yet it’s okay to punish them for the actions of their superiors, who they have no control over? How does that make sense? How does it help your cause?

It pains me to say this, but it must be said: boycotts have become the temper tantrums of Trump supporters. It’s time to stop behaving like the very people you insist you’re not like. You cannot label yourself as “tolerant” while boycotting every little thing that goes against your beliefs. It’s completely hypocritical and these actions make all Donald Trump supporters look bad.

Boycott Hawaii if you must, but know that there exists a group of people who, although they share your political beliefs, do not wish to follow your lead on this.

[Featured Image by design36/Shutterstock]