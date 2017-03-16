NCAA Tournament Predictions 2017: Expert Picks, Fan Selections Of NCAA Champions [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ryan DeVault and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

NCAA tournament predictions and picks from experts and fans are becoming public. 2017 NCAA tournament picks have been published by nearly every college basketball analyst, with fans taking the time to use printable brackets to play in pools with their friends. It’s going to be a full week packed with action as the best 64 teams from around the country all battle it out to be crowned as the champions this year. Many fans may be more interested in their own NCAA tournament bracket results, though, with lots of prizes on the line.

At the ESPN Tournament Challenge, fans are given the opportunity to pick a “smart bracket” that does all the work for them. As the site reports, an algorithm randomizes selections but gives higher-BPI teams a better chance of advancing in each round. It takes about five seconds to complete, further allowing manipulation of the results if users aren’t happy with the winner. Using the application in this instance resulted in Duke beating Oregon to become the 2017 NCAA champions. That’s certainly a bracket packed with predicted upsets.

Breaking down the 2017 NCAA tournament predictions from the site, ESPN has a report that shows which teams fans are picking in every game. These fan selections can be based on expert picks they have reviewed or simply be tournament predictions that have come from the “gut.” Either way, it yields some very interesting results in terms of which schools fans are siding with. The results below are broken down into the exact percentage of ESPN users that picked each school in their respective NCAA tournament bracket results to win it all.

ESPN Tournament Challenge Results (For Championship)

1. North Carolina Tar Heels – 15 percent

2. Villanova Wildcats – 13.1 percent

3. Duke Blue Devils – 12.2 percent

4. Kansas Jayhawks – 11.3 percent

5. Gonzaga Bulldogs – 8.6 percent

6. UCLA Bruins – 8.1 percent

7. Kentucky Wildcats – 7.4 percent

8. Arizona Wildcats – 6.8 percent

9. Louisville Cardinal – 3.0 percent

10. Oregon Ducks – 1.6 percent

There are some very intriguing 2017 NCAA tournament expert picks coming from the college basketball analysts at CBS Sports. A report by Gary Parrish actually broke down all the games, possibly providing some good tips for fans filling out their own brackets. In first-round results, Parrish has Virginia Tech beating Wisconsin, Northwestern beating Vanderbilt, Saint Mary’s beating VCU, and Nevada beating Iowa State. He doesn’t feel that UNC-Wilmington can pull off the upset of Virginia though, which is a game that many people feel will be close.

An interesting report by the New York Daily News also reveals President Barack Obama’s 2017 NCAA tournament predictions. He has North Carolina vs. Duke in the championship game, with the Tar Heels beating the Blue Devils to raise another banner. The other schools he has making it to the 2017 Final Four are Arizona and Kansas. As for some of Obama’s upset picks, he has Notre Dame beating Gonzaga and Cincinnati beating UCLA in earlier round action. Those would certainly be considered bold predictions.

Below is a full list of the NCAA tournament games today (March 16), including start times of the 16 first-round games on the schedule. There is still time to fill out those games in an effort to get the correct NCAA tournament bracket results and possibly win a lot of cash prizes from the major sports websites. Sometimes the expert picks give good advice on which schools to side with, but often those NCAA tournament predictions fall short of constructing the perfect bracket as well.

NCAA Tournament Games Today (March 16)

Notre Dame vs. Princeton (12:15 p.m. ET)

Virginia vs. UNC-Wilmington (12:40 p.m. ET)

Butler vs. Winthrop (1:30 p.m. ET)

Gonzaga vs. South Dakota State (2 p.m. ET)

West Virginia vs. Bucknell (2:45 p.m. ET)

Florida vs. Eastern Tennessee State (3:10 p.m. ET)

Minnesota vs. MTSU (4 p.m. ET)

Northwestern vs. Vanderbilt (4:30 p.m. ET)

Maryland vs. Xavier (6:50 p.m. ET)

Villanova vs. Mt. St. Mary’s (7:10 p.m. ET)

St. Mary’s vs. VCU (7:20 p.m. ET)

Purdue vs. Vermont (7:27 p.m. ET)

Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast (9:20 p.m. ET)

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech (9:40 p.m. ET)

Arizona vs. North Dakota (9:50 p.m. ET)

Iowa State vs. Nevada (9:57 p.m. ET)

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]