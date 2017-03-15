Is Paul Ryan A Psychopath? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rebeccah Dean and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

These days, former golden boy House Speaker Paul Ryan has found himself in the dog house over health care reform, which has been critcized by just about everyone, from Democrats to moderate Republicans, to doctors and hospital associations, to more conservative fractions within the GOP. Although Ryan has gotten along (in)famously with President Trump since his inauguration, Breitbart leaked an audio recording yesterday in which Ryan’s true colors were revealed.

“I’m not going to defend Donald Trump — not now, not in the future.”

At this point, it’s unlikely the president is going to be amused.

Although we could analyze this and other issues until we’re blue in the face, let’s first take a brief pause and ask ourselves: What the heck is wrong with Paul Ryan, anyway? Could it be this blue-eyed, corn-fed Wisconsian, the third most powerful man in the United States, is in fact a psychopath?

Contrary to popular belief spurred on by Hollywood, psychopaths aren’t all cannibalistic monsters like Hannibal Lecter, or murderous lunatics like Norman Bates; although psychopaths, in general, tend towards violent behavior, this is not true is all cases.

But one thing is certainly true about psychopaths: They have an utter and complete inability to empathize with other people.

According to Psychology Today, psychopaths “are unable to form emotional attachments or feel real empathy with others, although they often have disarming or even charming personalities. Psychopaths are very manipulative and can easily gain people’s trust. They learn to mimic emotions, despite their inability to actually feel them, and will appear normal to unsuspecting people. Psychopaths are often well educated and hold steady jobs.”

Additional traits of psychopaths include grandiose self-perception, the inability to take responsibility for their actions, and pathological lying.

Paul Ryan’s shocking lack of empathy has been noted for quite some time. Back in 2012, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman about it in an article called “The Empathy Gap.”

“Still, there are times — in Ryan’s case and more generally for much of his political tribe — when that lack of empathy just takes your breath away. Harold Pollack catches Ryan calling his proposed cuts in Medicaid, food stamps and more welfare reform round two, and suggests that our current suite of safety net programs is ‘a hammock that lulls able-bodied people to lives of dependency and complacency.'”

Krugman went on to mention that people always say Paul Ryan is, in fact, a “nice guy,” which also fits the manipulative, glib charm of a psychopath.

Paul Ryan’s mission to defeat the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, has been clear from the start. When he finally got his chance, Paul Ryan heard from a cancer survivor and former Republican at a town hall meeting. The man told Ryan that the ACA saved his life and asked him to explain why he seeks to repeal it without a proper replacement.

Afterward, Ryan reassured him that the GOP aims to replace the ACA with something better and more affordable for everyone.

But the GOP American Health Care Act, aka Trumpcare, which many claim is the brainchild of House Speaker Ryan, clearly shows Ryan’s claims at the town hall meeting were false: In a recent report, the CBO determined Trumpcare would leave 24 million American uninsured by 2026, including 14 million by 2018. The plan would hit older, lower-income Americans the hardest, as this quote from CNN illustrates.

“A 64-year-old making $26,500 would pay $1,700 for coverage in 2026 under Obamacare, thanks to its subsidies. But under the Ryan plan, that person would get hit with a annual premium bill of $14,600.”

If Paul Ryan were a billionaire boy born with a platinum spoon in his mouth, his obvious disregard for the plight of the poor and less fortunate could perhaps be at least partially written off as a tone deafness towards compassion because of his priviledged upbringing. However, Ryan himself has benefitted from a “government handouts.” At 16, he received Social Security survivor benefits after his father died of a sudden heart attack, which was money he used to pay for his college education.

The 2012 photo-op gone wrong, when then-vice presidential candidate Ryan showed up unannounced and unwelcome at a soup kitchen and proceeded to wash already clean dishes, could perhaps be written off as a publicity blunder; but Ryan’s flip-flop in his opinions concerning Trump’s action and policy show his true dishonest colors.

In the early days of the presidential campaign, Paul Ryan had this to say about Donald Trump’s proposed Muslim ban.

Passionate and eloquent words to be sure, but when push came to shove, House Speaker Ryan defended Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, only criticizing the “rhetoric around it,” not the policy.

So is Paul Ryan is psychopath? According to his behavior — his lack of empathy, his superficial charm, and his chameleon-like ability to change his tune when it serves him best — quite possibly yes.

If not, the most that can be said for him at this point is that he’s an opportunistic hypocrit and weakling who should no longer be taken seriously in terms of policy.

Let’s just hope the good people of Wisconsin remember this come next year’s election day.

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]