Michelle Obama Stuck In Rut – Finding It Harder To Unplug Than Barack? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Michelle Obama walked out of the White House on the arm of her husband Barack Obama back in January, but Michelle doesn’t appear to be easing back into a normal life as easily as her husband. The Obama family topped off their freedom from presidential life with a brief vacation, but since returning to their new Washington D.C. home, Michelle has hit the ground running.

Last night Barack Obama was spotted in Hawaii having dinner, in what is being called a “surprise visit” to the state. It was Monday night when Barack Obama was spotted at one of his “regular restaurants” in an unannounced visit to the island state. This visit was so unexpected that his itinerary is unknown.

Michelle Obama wrote college recommendations for “Black-ish” star: https://t.co/O5bG2wLdnV pic.twitter.com/5pPVmI2qSI — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2017

Michelle Obama on the other hand is busy fulfilling a vow she made when exiting her post as first lady. According to the Raw Story, ” Michelle Obama promised her supporters she would remain involved in the national conversation and an active member of society following her husband’s departure from the Oval Office.” From all the reports today, Michelle has been busy doing just what she promised.

The former first lady has been very busy attending lunches, speaking at D.C. schools and writing school recommendations for young women. Michelle Obama is even getting her secret service squad to join her in a quick workout in SoulCycle class.

Former first lady Michelle Obama surprises students at DC school in honor of International Women's Day. https://t.co/rgt5izSZYu pic.twitter.com/wL13f4T6u6 — ABC News (@ABC) March 9, 2017

Michelle Obama made headline news last week for her power lunch with U2’s frontman Bono. Her husband Barack Obama joined her and Bono for lunch and the event took off like a wildfire across social media sites.

Barack and Michelle Obama out today, they're glowing ???? pic.twitter.com/AcsRo5nvdp — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) March 11, 2017

It wasn’t the discussion at lunch that got folks buzzing, because no one was privy to what that lunch was all about. It was the outfits worn by the Obamas that made the headlines. They looked like they just walked off a magazine cover in their power-lunch attire. While Michelle can’t seem to ease out of all those tasks that come along with being a first lady, Barack on the other hand doesn’t seem to be having any problems at all.

According to the Raw Story, the only thing the former president has used his press office for since his White House departure is to “refute President Donald Trump’s Twitter accusation of wiretapping his offices in Trump Towers and several other incidences.”

Barack and Michelle Obama did something out of the ordinary when Barack’s term in office ended. They stayed in Washington D.C. instead of packing up and going home. Most of the other former presidents headed back to the place they called home before they became the leader of the nation. Not the Obama family, they rented a mansion in the upscale Kalorama neighborhood, just a stone’s throw from the White House.

Schools ask Trump to end Michelle Obama's strict lunch rules https://t.co/XHA50D8Q4a pic.twitter.com/xgDXFGgVMO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 14, 2017

When it was first revealed that Michelle and Barack Obama decided to make D.C. their home for a while longer, all sorts of assumed reasons for their decision floated across the social media sites. Some believed that Obama helped create a shadow government, where he and his political associates would essential watch over every move Trump made while in the Oval Office seat that Obama had just vacated.

Talk about Obama’s shadow government started a while back, as an article from Breitbart News describes from last month. There’s a belief that has quite the following that former Obama “holdovers” are leaking information in the hopes of derailing Trump. Some believe that Obama is “actively involved” in this “shadow government” as it’s been dubbed.

GOP lawmaker accuses Obama of running "shadow government" to undermine Trump https://t.co/dn0HZoFj7H pic.twitter.com/tZPYljxCxZ — The Hill (@thehill) March 11, 2017

Obama’s camp explains his continued presence in Washington D.C. was for his daughter to finish out her schooling, but others believe there is much more to it than this. His new Washington residence is seen as a “command center” for his “continuing involvement with activist organizations,” which is reported on Breitbart News.

From the reports today, while Michelle continues on with her FLOTUS work, the former president is in Hawaii. It looks like Michelle is the Obama having the hardest time letting this work go today.

