Justin Bieber Posted Skinny Dipping Pool Snap On Instagram [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Swati Goyal and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Justin Bieber posted a skinny dipping pool snap on Instagram. The racy photo garnered much speculation after fans were confused that the singer didn’t have any swimming trunks on. Known for uploading cheeky bum photos, Justin Bieber posting a skinny dipping pool snap isn’t new at all.

Want to go into the water with me?

The 23-year-old singer got fans hyped over a revealing photo he posted on Monday. Bieber posted a snap of himself cooling down in a private swimming pool. The water came all the way to his neck and with some trick of the light, it appears that the Canadian hunk had forgotten to wear his swimming trunks.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 13, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Justin Bieber posted a skinny dipping pool snap with fans claiming he was naked underneath. This caused quite a stir, with some Beliebers being explicit with their comments.

“You skinny dipping again?” one fan commented, while a second added, “The face you gave a girl when she about to get in the pool and she don’t know you naked.”

It has been eight months since Justin uploaded that photo of his toned backside while standing at the end of a yacht. He broke the internet after debuting his rear end for the online world to see. The caption read, “Look.” Oh Justin, we just can’t avert our gaze from your cheeky butt.

After Justin Bieber posted a skinny dipping pool snap, a hardcore fan wrote, “Let me be there with you” and a gushing follower advised, “Don’t do it in the pool.”

In March, 2016, the singer-songwriter posted a fully nude picture as he faced the lake. With his manly bum on full display, the caption read, “Dat a** doe.” We could hear the girls squeal loud and clear at that time it was uploaded.

His waxwork dummy sends a meltdown ahead of his concert in Australia

Aussie fans are treated to a shirtless waxwork dummy of Justin Bieber ahead of his final concert in Sydney. Who wouldn’t fawn over it? Especially when the wax figure features an exaggerated six-pack of abs, complete with beads of glistening sweat. The waxwork version was placed in the ANZ stadium in Sydney ahead of his concert on Wednesday.

The shirtless Justin displayed his intricate arm tattoos, as well as gold jewelry. It’s a better substitute to those who want to take a selfie with the pop singer, who has been adamant in snubbing fans who want to take a photo with him.

Let's hug each other more A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Last week, Bieber lashed out a fan and rudely told her that she was invading his privacy. Sabah Helal had the opportunity to approach Bieber for a selfie when he was approaching his car. Rather than acknowledging her request, the pop sensation gave a humiliating remark.

“You’re invading my privacy, I don’t want a photo. Look at you, you make me sick.”

In fact, he even got physical with some of his supporters whenever they asked a photo with him. In June, Justin had an altercation with a 6-foot, 5-inch fan after the latter asked him for a photo and autograph. This angered Bieber, who replied, “No autographs tonight, mother******.”

Justin Bieber had previously explained that he won’t be taking any selfies with a fan because he feels like a “zoo animal.” In a now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote the following.

“It has gotten to the point that people won’t even recognize me as a human; I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity. I realize people will be disappointed, but I don’t owe anybody a picture. And people who say ‘but I bought ur album’ know that you got my album and you got what you paid for AN ALBUM…”

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]